GTA 5 is the most recent game in the GTA series, which released way back in 2013. With the massive success of the GTA series, Rockstar Games decided to make five GTA titles available for mobile gaming.

Even though one cannot GTA 5 on mobile devices, there are many games similar to the popular Rockstar game in terms of action and gameplay. If you want to enjoy games that are similar to GTA 5 on your mobile devices, here is a list of recommendations.

5 best games like GTA 5 for mobile devices

These are five of the best games like GTA 5 for mobile devices:

1. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstars New Orleans. Image Credits: Google Play.

The Gangstar series has been hailed as a popular competitor of the GTA games. From the action-adventure that is offered by each game to the thrilling missions, the Gangstar games come close to GTA 5's gameplay.

As the name of this title suggests, you will get to explore an exciting open-world in the game. With engaging soundtrack and good graphics, there are many weapons provided by the game, which help you to defeat your enemies with ease.

Download it here.

Advertisement

2. Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Payback 2. Image Credits: Google Play.

In this game, there are as many as 50 different campaign events that you can complete. This title also offers nine game modes.

Races, which are an essential feature in GTA 5, are included in this title too. From high-speed races to gang wars, there is no shortage of action in this title. You can also play in seven cities if you get bored of the place of action.

Download it here.

3. Crime War S. Andreas

Crime War S Andreas. Image Credits: Google Play.

If street racing is one of your favorite activities in GTA 5, then this title will offer you many cars with which you can use in drag races. The storyline and the characters of this game are not as great as GTA 5, but don't let that stop you from trying it as it can be accessed for free.

Like GTA 5, this game also offers various missions of which you can be a part. The title provides several kinds of weapons, which helps you in defeating your enemies.

Download it here.

4. Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Dude Theft Wars. Image Credits: Google Play.

For those of you who like pixelated graphics, you can give this game a try. The gameplay is engaging, and the fun characters will surely keep you entertained.

This title allows you to go berserk with a gun, which will bring back memories of GTA 5. You can also choose to lead a quiet life without much action, if that is what makes you happy.

Download it here.

5. Real Gangster Crime 2

Real Gangster Crime 2. Image Credits: Google Play.

The cops in GTA 5 are famous for making your life difficult. So before you start playing Real Gangster Crime 2, you must remember not to trust anyone, especially the police officers.

This title is all about the evolution of a gangster. It documents his attempts to reach the top of the criminal world. Like all action-adventure games, this game gives you various weapons from which you can pick the ones that you like. One of the cool features of this game is that it allows you to discover the city from an aerial view using a helicopter.

Download it here.