How to download GTA 5 on a laptop in 2020

GTA 5 is not only one of the most popular games of the previous-gen consoles and PCs but it is also a favourite of the current generation. Rockstar Games' open-world action/adventure game defined the open-world genre and is enjoying immense success to this day.

Despite being released in the year 2013, not many players have complained about GTA 5 feeling dated. It still feels as good as it did seven years ago and the content has aged well too.

The game came out for consoles in 2013 but it took nearly two years for Rockstar Games to release the PC version. The game went on to become a success on the PC as well, and the modding community finally got their hands on the game.

How to download GTA 5 on a laptop

GTA 5 is available on several online marketplaces on the PC but the best options are Steam and Epic Games Store.

Steam usually has a number of sales running throughout the year during which games can be bought for less than the original price.

Download Link for Steam

Download Link for Epic Games Store

The GTA 5 Premium Edition comes with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack that awards players with a lot of bonuses.

GTA V Premium Edition

The bonuses included in the Criminal Enterprise Starter pack include:

$1,000,000 bonus cash to spend in GTA Online - all content valued at over GTA $10,000,000 if purchased separately.

Maze Bank West Executive Office.

Supercar, Motorcycles, the weaponized Dune FAV, a Helicopter, a Rally Car and more. Properties including a 10 car garage.

Compact Grenade Launcher, Marksman Rifle and Compact Rifle along with Stunt Racing Outfits, Biker Tattoos.

GTA Online is one of the biggest selling points for Grand Theft Auto 5 as it an endlessly fun online experience that keeps the player engaged long after the Story Mode ends.