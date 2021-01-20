Even if GTA 5 was released nearly 8 years ago, it is still one of the best action-adventure titles in the world of video games. The title is appreciated for its great graphics and immersive sound effects.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 is not compatible with low-end PCs. Players can instead opt for the following open-world games like GTA 5 that are compatible with low-end PCs.

Also Read: 5 best games like Sleeping Dogs for low-end PCs

5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for low-end PCs in 2021

#1 - Sleeping Dogs

Image via Pinterest

Like GTA 5, this title has an interesting story where players must complete many missions. Players will pick up martial arts skills as the game progresses.

Like GTA 5, it offers a vast and detailed open-world that players will love to explore. Players are warned of the graphic violence that they will have to encounter while playing the title.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

Advertisement

OS: Windows Vista Service Pack 2

Processor: Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Althon X2 2.7 GHz

Memory: 2GB

Hard Disk Space: 15GB

Video Card: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible Nvidia or AMD ATI card, ATI Radeon 3870 or higher, Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT or higher

DirectX®: 10

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

Download it here.

#2 - Saints Row: The Third

Image via HipWallpaper

This title is also an action-adventure and open-world game like GTA 5. The primary objective of the players is to establish their dominance over rival gangs in the city.

With the backdrop of the fictional city named Steelport, this title has many missions that players can complete. Players can also customize the appearance of the characters in this title.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows® XP

Processor: 2GHz Dual Core Processor (Intel® Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon™ X2) or higher

Memory: 2GB System RAM or more

Graphics: 320MB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader Model 3.0 support. NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 series or better. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 series or better

DirectX®: 9.0c

Hard Drive: 10GB

Sound: 100% DirectX® 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

Co-Op Play: NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 cards require 640MB of Video RAM. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 cards require 1GB of Video RAM

Advertisement

Download it here.

#3 - Mafia II

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like GTA 5, player will have to step into the shoes of gangsters in this title. Players have the option of navigating the fictional world of this game using a vehicle or by foot which is a big feature of GTA 5.

This title is appreciated for its interesting storyline and action-centric missions that players can complete. The game has some intense gunplay and hand-to-hand combat.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium D 3GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3600+ (Dual-core) or higher

RAM: 1.5 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP (SP2 or later) / Windows Vista / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 / ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro or better

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Download it from here.

#4 - The Godfather II

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Advertisement

Players who have read the book and watched the movie will definitely want to give this title a try. From the hard-core action to drama, this title is a lot like GTA 5.

It also offers a multiplayer mode with a maximum of 16 players.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: P4 2.8GHz or faster

CPU SPEED: 2.8 GHz or faster

RAM: 1 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB Shader Model 3.0, DirectX 9.0c compatible video card NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or better (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are below minimum system requirements), ATI X1600 Pro or better (HD2400 is below minimum system requirements)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: At least 9GB of free space

Download it from here.

#5 - Just Cause

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This action-adventure title is appreciated for its beautiful map that has snowy mountains, lush green forests, and sandy beaches. Players can use vehicles to travel around the map like in GTA 5.

This title has interesting story missions like GTA 5. Players can complete these missions using the weapons provided and can also try out the bonus missions offered by the title.

Advertisement

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Steam)

Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP. (Windows® 95/98/ME/NT not supported)

Pentium IV 1.4GHz (or AMD AthlonXP 1700+ processor or higher).

256MB System Memory.

3D Hardware Accelerator Card Required - 100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible with 128 MB and Shader model 2.0. (GF FX 5700 or ATI 9500)

100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible 16-bit sound card and latest drivers

4.0GB of uncompressed free disk space (plus 600MB for Windows® 2000/XP swap file)

100% Windows® 2000/XP compatible mouse, keyboard and latest drivers.

Download it from here.