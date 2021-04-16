GTA 5 is regarded as a masterpiece from Rockstar Games by many players around the world. This action-adventure, open-world game came out seven and a half years ago and is still revisited by players in huge numbers.

GTA 5 APK files on the internet are fake as the game is not available for Android download

Due to the massive popularity of GTA 5, some people try to take advantage of mobile gamers and trick them into downloading GTA 5 APK files which can potentially harm their device.

Players must stay away from certain websites and YouTube videos, which can expose them to the risk of malware and other viruses. These GTA 5 APK files are not supported by Rockstar, and downloading them is definitely illegal.

To find out which sites to avoid, readers can click here.

However, there are three ways in which players can enjoy GTA 5 on their mobile devices. They can use Steam Link, PS Remote Play, or the Xbox Game Pass to do so.

Points to remember

If players want to enjoy the game using Steam Link, they need to have a PC where GTA 5 must be running through Steam.

If players want to opt for PS Remote Play, they need to download the PS Remote Play application and connect their PlayStation consoles with their Android devices.

If players want to opt for Xbox Game Pass, they need to download the Xbox Game Pass application and then buy the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription to access the Cloud Games.

Minimum specifications (Source: Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming)

Android version 6.0 or greater

Bluetooth version 4.0

5 GHz WiFi or mobile data connection (10 MBPS down)

Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth or other compatible controllers

Grand Theft Auto titles that are currently available for download on Android and iOS devices

So, players must remember that sites that prompt them to download GTA 5 APK files are dangerous and illegal. If they want to enjoy the game, they can choose any one of the methods mentioned above or check out five other GTA titles available for mobiles:

GTA 3

Download it from here.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Download it from here.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Download it from here.

GTA: Chinatown Wars

Download it from here.

GTA: Liberty City Stories

Download it from here.