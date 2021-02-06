GTA 5 is a third-person action-adventure video game that many players around the world love. The title offers a massive open-world that players can roam around by foot or using a vehicle.

GTA 5 is unfortunately not available on mobile gaming platforms. If players want to enjoy free games like GTA 5 on their Android devices, they have come to the right place.

Also read: 5 best Android games like GTA 5 with high-end graphics

5 best free Android games like GTA 5 in 2021

#1 - MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image via Real Gaming World

This action-adventure game has a wide range of fancy cars like GTA 5. There are over 40 types of cars, and the title is appreciated for its physics and smooth gameplay.

MadOut2 BigCityOnline has an exciting open-world map, which has an area of 10 km. The online mode of this game can have a maximum of 100 players on the map.

Download it here.

Advertisement

#2 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games

Like GTA 5, there are exciting missions in this third-person open-world game that players can enjoy. This title can also be played without an internet connection.

From arranging car races to escaping cops, this game will ensure that players do not have a dull moment while playing. There are also vehicles like sports cars, tanks, and helicopters that players can drive.

Download it here.

#3 - Gang War Mafia

Image via Softtech Gamerz

This FPS game follows a military-style combat, where every gang member intends to become the last one standing. The title has easy and intuitive controls with realistic 3D graphics.

Advertisement

Like GTA 5, this title offers a great range of weapons to its players for eradicating rival gangs. Even if the style of gameplay is different from the Rockstar classic, players will enjoy it.

Download it here.

#4 - Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via Gameloft

This is one of the best titles of the Gangstar series and is very popular among players with over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The game is appreciated for its graphics and sound effects.

If players want some action and adventure-filled missions like GTA 5, they should not look beyond this title. Compared to other Android games, this title takes up a huge storage space.

Download it here.

#5 - Armed Heist: TPS 3D Sniper shooting gun games

Image via Viral Cone

Advertisement

Players who like the thrilling heists of GTA 5 will surely be into this game. In this third-person action shooter title, players will have to rob banks and armored trucks.

There are over 70 bank shooting challenges that players can enjoy online. The game has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best offline games like GTA 5 on the Google Play Store in 2021