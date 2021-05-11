GTA 5 is one of the best action-adventure games to exist till date. The open-world nature of the title allows players to indulge in a variety of exciting activities.

GTA 5 has inspired many games over time. Players can head over to the Google Play Store to download the following games like GTA 5 for free.

5 best free Android games like GTA 5 for 2 GB RAM smartphones in May 2021

These are five of the best free Android games like GTA 5 for 2 GB RAM smartphones:

1. LA Stories 4 New Order Sandbox 2018

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, the game has a good collection of vehicles that players can roam around in. Players can also explore the open-world that the game has to offer.

The game has simple missions that players will not have much difficulty accomplishing. The title can also be enjoyed without an internet connection.

Download it from here.

2. Auto Gangsters

Image via MobileGamesDaily (YouTube)

This title is an action-adventure game that revolves around the lives of gangsters, like GTA 5. Players can also add thrill to the gameplay by engaging in street races on stolen cars.

Players can play in San Andreas, Liberty City, and Vegas. Auto Gangsters is quite famous on the mobile gaming platform and has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

3. Los Angeles Crimes

Image via AdGaming (YouTube)

The game is a lot like GTA 5 Online as it gives players the chance to be a part of a global gaming community. There are 5 game modes and over 6 maps for players to indulge in.

Fans like the title because of its active-ragdoll and realistic physics when it comes to gameplay. Players can enjoy team death-matches, car races, etc.

Download it from here.

4. Dude Theft Wars: Online FPS Sandbox Simulator BETA

Image via iGameplay1224 (YouTube)

The pixelated graphics and block-like characters featured in this title will give players Minecraft vibes. The title is appreciated by players for its simple and engaging gameplay.

Players have the option to choose between a quiet life and an action filled one. Players can go berserk with a gun and take part in heists, like they did in GTA 5.

Download it from here.

5. Vegas Crime Simulator

Image via Game Theory (YouTube)

The exciting 3D open-world and the collection of weapons will remind players of GTA 5. The fun game mechanics will also keep the players engaged.

The game packs in superhero ability to make its gameplay even more thrilling. This title has been downloaded over 100 million times from the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

