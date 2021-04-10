5 best games like GTA Vice City for low-end PCs in 2021

GTA Vice City is one of the most popular games in the GTA franchise. With an 80s backdrop, the open-world game has a series of action-packed missions and side activities that players can participate in.

If players want to try out games that will run on low-end PCs like GTA Vice City, they can check out the list given below.

Also read: 5 best games like GTA Vice City for iOS devices in 2021

What are the best games like GTA Vice City for low-end PCs in 2021?

#1 Total Overdose

Total Overdose (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Like GTA Vice City, Total Overdose is an open-world, third-person, action-adventure title. The game has missions that players can complete with the help of weapons like rocket launchers, rifles, etc.

The gameplay is simple, and players will not face much difficulty getting used to the controls.

Advertisement

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 1.5 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB DirectX 9 compatible video card (GeForce3 TI+ / Radeon 8500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

3D: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 1.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 360 MB

CD-ROM: Yes

Download the game from here.

#2 The Saboteur

The Saboteur (Image via mspoweruser)

In The Saboteur, players will have to travel back to German-occupied France and live through the gritty scenarios of World War II. They will be assigned various tasks to complete as the game progresses.

Players can explore the open world offered by The Saboteur, like they did in GTA Vice City. The game is loved for its graphics and immersive soundtrack.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

Advertisement

CPU: Core 2 Dual Core 2.4 GHz or AMD equivalent

CPU Speed: Core 2 Dual Core 2.4 GHz or AMD equivalent

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista SP1, Windows 7

Video Card: Nvidia Geforce 7800 GTX with 256MB of VRAM or ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro with 256MB of VRAM

Total Video RAM: 256 MB

Hardware T&L: Yes

Pixel Shader: 3.0

Vertex Shader: 3.0

Sound Card: Yes

Free Disk Space: At least 7GB of free space

DVD-ROM: Dual Layer 1x or faster DVD Drive

Download the game from here.

#3 Just Cause

Just Cause (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Players can explore snowy mountains, lush green forests and other terrain in Just Cause. Like GTA Vice City, the title has a collection of vehicles that players can use to travel around in the game world.

Just Cause has interesting story missions as well as bonus missions that players can undertake. The game also has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to complete missions successfully.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Steam)

Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP. (Windows® 95/98/ME/NT not supported)

Pentium IV 1.4GHz (or AMD AthlonXP 1700+ processor or higher).

256MB System Memory.

3D Hardware Accelerator Card Required - 100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible with 128 MB and Shader model 2.0. (GF FX 5700 or ATI 9500)

100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible 16-bit sound card and latest drivers

4.0GB of uncompressed free disk space (plus 600MB for Windows® 2000/XP swap file)

100% Windows® 2000/XP compatible mouse, keyboard and latest drivers.

Download the game from here.

#4 Far Cry 2

Advertisement

Far Cry 2 has many missions like GTA Vice City (Image via Pinterest)

Far Cry 2 has a series of action-induced missions that players can be a part of. If players want a break from the main missions, they can always indulge in side activities, like they did in GTA Vice City.

The amazing graphics of Far Cry 2 enhance the already-impressive gaming experience.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

Supported OS:Microsoft Windows XP or Windows Vista (64 is supported)

Processor:Pentium 4 3.2 Ghz, Pentium D 2.66 Ghz, AMD Athlon 64 3500+ or better

Memory:1 GB

Graphics:256 MB, Shader Model 3 required, NVidia 6800 or ATI X1650 or better*

Hard Drive:3.5 GB (Multiple saves and user created maps will increase the amount of needed hard disk space.)

*Supported Video cards: NVidia 6800, NVidia 7000 series, 8000 series, 9000 series, 200 series. 8800M and 8700M supported for laptops. ATI X1650 – 1950 series , HD2000 series , HD3000 series , HD4000 series

Download the game from here.

#5 Mafia II

Mafia II is very similar to GTA Vice City (Image via WallpaperSafari)

Mafia II revolves around the life of gangsters and their quest for domination. Like GTA Vice City, players will be able to access many weapons to complete missions in the game.

Advertisement

The fictional world of Empire Bay is exciting, and players can navigate it by foot or using any of the vehicles available in the game. This title has some of the best car chases and hand-to-hand combat scenes.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium D 3GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3600+ (Dual core) or higher

RAM: 1.5 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP (SP2 or later) / Windows Vista / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 / ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro or better

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games like GTA Vice City available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best Android games like GTA Vice City for rookies