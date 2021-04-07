5 best games like GTA Vice City for iOS devices in 2021

One of the best action-adventure, open-world games is GTA Vice City. With the backdrop as Vice City, a fictional place inspired by Miami City, this game gives players the chance to cruise around in sleek sports cars.

They can enjoy GTA Vice City on their iOS devices by downloading it from the Apple App Store. Gamers can also check out a few of these similar iOS games.

Also read: Top 3 offline games like GTA Vice City for Android and iOS devices

Five best alternatives for GTA Vice City in 2021

These are five of the best iOS options:

#1 - Gangstar Vegas

Image via TouchGameplay (YouTube)

This title is also an action-adventure, open-world game with many missions and side activities that players can engage in, like GTA Vice City. It has a great collection of excellent vehicles as well.

Gangstar Vegas offers over 80 missions and side activities, including racing challenges, casino games, and a lot more. The game also gets appreciated for its graphics.

Advertisement

Download it from here

#2 - MadOut2 Big CityOnline

Image via GAMEPLAYCUBE (YouTube)

Like GTA Vice City, players can explore the open world offered by this title. It has great car physics and offers over 60 types of vehicles that gamers can cruise around in.

MadOut2 Big CityOnline is famous for its multiplayer mode. Players can connect with friends online and participate in matches that allow up to 100 players on the map.

Download it from here

#3 - Payback 2

Image via MediaTech - Gameplay Channel (YouTube)

Advertisement

The campaigns of this action-adventure game will surely remind players of the exciting missions of GTA Vice City. There are hourly, daily, and weekly challenges that they can enjoy in this title.

There are 50 campaign events that Payback 2 has in store for gamers. These campaigns are diverse and include car races, tank duels, gang wars, etc.

Download it from here

#4 - Auto Gangsters

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

Auto Gangsters is an action-adventure, open-world title where players have to rise through the ranks of the criminal underworld. The game provides players with weapons needed for missions.

There are three cities where players can move around: Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vegas. From fighting with random strangers to stealing cars, this game will surely remind players of GTA Vice City.

Download it from here

#5 - Virtual Gangster

Image via DangerOus ParagOn (YouTube)

Advertisement

Players need to step into the shoes of a notorious gangster in this title, like they did in GTA Vice City. It has good graphics and has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that gamers can use to defeat enemies. They will also have an exciting time exploring the realistic urban environment in Virtual Gangster.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best Android games like GTA Vice City for rookies