GTA Vice City is one of the best titles in the GTA series and takes place in '80s Miami. With action-induced missions and a sprawling open-world, this GTA title is still loved by players all over the world.

GTA Vice City is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. If players want to enjoy games without an internet connection, they can check out the following list.

Top 3 offline games like GTA Vice City for Android and iOS devices

#1 - Gangstar Vegas

Image via TouchGameplay

Like GTA Vice City, this title is also a famous action-adventure and open-world game filled with missions. There are over 80 missions that players can take part in.

The game has a great collection of vehicles, ranging from hoverbikes to muscle cars. Players can also take part in side activities like racing challenges, casino games, and more.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

#2 - Payback 2

Image via MediaTech - Gameplay Channel

There are as many as 50 campaign events that players can enjoy. These campaigns are quite diverse and include exciting gang battles, car races, tank duels, etc.

The game comes up with hourly, daily, and weekly challenges that players can have fun completing. It has the necessary weapons and vehicles that players can use for missions, just like GTA Vice City.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

#3 - Real Gangsters Crime

Image via Naxeex Studio

Like GTA Vice City, there are many cars that this action-adventure allows its players to ride in. Players will also be assigned exciting quests.

The game offers a rich arsenal of weapons that players can use to complete various missions. Players also have the option of customizing their characters with the accessories offered by the in-game store.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

