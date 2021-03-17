When it comes to action-adventure games, GTA Vice City is one of the best titles in the GTA franchise. With thrilling missions and an exciting open-world, the game is remembered as an old Rockstar classic.

GTA Vice City has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store and players have to buy the game for INR 121. If players are searching for free games like GTA Vice City, they can check out the list given below.

5 best free games like GTA Vice City on Google Play Store

These are five of the best free games like GTA Vice City on Google Play Store:

1. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via TouchGameplay (YouTube)

Players who have enjoyed GTA Vice City will surely have fun playing this title as well. This game is appreciated for its 3D graphics and intuitive controls.

The game offers an open-world for its players to explore. The game has a good collection of vehicles, so, players can hop on a muscle car to roam around or have a jolly good time riding a hoverbike.

Download it from here.

2. Sins Of Miami Gangster

Image via TOM SAK (YouTube)

From posters to missions, this game is clearly a GTA Vice City clone. Apart from the main missions, players can also complete side activities that the game has in store.

The game offers players powerful weapons with which they can wipe out their foes. Players also have the option to change the appearance of the character using various outfits provided by the game.

Download it from here.

3. Miami Crime Simulator 2

Image via DroidCheat (YouTube)

Like GTA Vice City, this title also provides its players with the necessary weapons to complete missions. Miami Crime Simulator 2 has a dynamic gameplay which players will like.

Players can take part in crazy adventures by completing the tasks assigned to them. Players will be rewarded handsomely if they are able to complete their missions successfully.

Download it from here.

4. Grand Miami Crime V: Real Gangster

Image via Google Play

This game offers players two cities, Miami, and San Andreas. Players would not take much time to realize that missions in this title are inspired by the missions of GTA Vice City.

The open-world game also allows players to fly helicopters and drive sleek sports cars. To make the game more thrilling, players have the option to take part in illegal street races.

Download it from here.

5. Real Miami Gangster Grand City: Crime Simulator 3D

Image via Google Play

Players must be aware that GTA Vice City is inspired by Miami City. Since the title is also based in Miami City, players will undoubtedly get similar vibes from Real Miami Gangster Grand City.

Players need to watch their step while completing missions as they are likely to get chased by cops. The title has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference

