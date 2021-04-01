5 best Android games like GTA Vice City for rookies

GTA Vice City is one of the most popular titles in the GTA series. Set in the 1980s, the title follows Tommy Vercetti's rise to power in the fictional Vice City, which is inspired by the US city of Miami.

Players who want to enjoy GTA Vice City on their Android devices can download it from the Google Play Store.

However, players who want to try out other Android games like GTA Vice City can check out the list below.

What are the best Android games like GTA Vice City for rookies?

#1 Sins Of Miami Gangster

Sins Of Miami Gangster (Image via TOM SAK, YouTube)

In Sins Of Miami Gangster, players will step into the shoes of a small-time criminal who wants to climb up the ranks of a criminal organization in the titular city.

Like GTA Vice City, Sins Of Miami Gangster has many missions and side activities for players to take part in. The game also has a variety of weapons that players can use to complete missions successfully.

Sins Of Miami Gangster is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download the game from here.

#2 Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime (Image via TouchGameplay, YouTube)

In Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime, the player will get involved in a world of crime, gang wars and auto racing.

Like GTA Vice City, Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime has open-world elements, courtesy of the in-game city inspired by modern-day Las Vegas. From hoverbikes to muscle cars, the title also has a good collection of vehicles for players to choose from.

Download the game from here.

#3 Grand Miami Crime V: Real Gangster

Grand Miami Crime V: Real Gangster (Image via Google Play)

In Grand Miami Crime V: Real Gangster, users have the liberty to play in two cities: Miami and San Andreas. Like GTA Vice City, this game allows players to engage in criminal activities and illegal street races.

Players can fly helicopters and drive sleek sports cars in this open-world title.

Download the game from here.

#4 Miami Crime Simulator

Miami Crime Simulator (Image via Naxeex LLC, YouTube)

Like GTA Vice City, Miami Crime Simulator follows a protagonist who wants to climb up the ranks in the criminal world. The main objective of the player in this game is to protect their neighborhood from other gangsters.

Players can earn in-game money by completing different missions. They can use this money to buy various skins and items in the title.

Download the game from here.

#5 Super Miami Girl: City Dog Crime

Super Miami Girl: City Dog Crime (Image via GameScott, YouTube)

Unlike the other games on this list, Super Miami Girl: City Dog Crime has a female protagonist. Instead of a gangster, players will step into the shoes of a police officer who attempts to get rid of criminal activities in the city.

The storyline is different from GTA Vice City, but the immersive action will surely remind players of the Rockstar classic.

Players can complete over 20 missions in this game.

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

