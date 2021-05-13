Open-world games are appreciated for the freedom it gives their players, and GTA 5 is one of the best games belonging to this genre. The action-adventure game packs in quite some thrill in its gameplay.

GTA 5 has inspired many mobile games over time, even if it itself is unavailable on mobile gaming platforms. Here are a few of the best open-world Android titles like GTA 5.

5 best open-world mobile games like GTA 5 in 2021

These are five of the best open-world mobile games like GTA 5:

1. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This third-person, open-world, action-adventure title packs in quite some action just like GTA 5. Players can get immersed in the exciting storyline offered by the title.

There are many missions that players can complete in this title. The open-world nature of the game also allows players to own a house on their very own island.

Download it from here.

2. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this third-person action-adventure game also has many missions that players can complete. This title can also be enjoyed without an internet connection.

Gangs Town Story has a good collection of vehicles, including tanks, helicopters, and more. The open-world game allows players to take part in thrilling car races too.

Download it from here.

3. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image via GAMEPLAYCUBE (YouTube)

The exciting open-world map of this game will surely remind players of GTA 5. The side activities may be limited, but players will have a fun time playing it.

The game has solid car physics and over 40 types of vehicles that players can cruise around in.

Download it from here.

4. New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

Players will have to step into the shoes of a daring gangster, like they did in GTA 5. They have the option to change the appearance of their gangster using various character skins.

Various free in-game resources are strewn around the map that players can make use of. Some of these resources include health kits, weapons, money, and more such items.

Download it from here.

5. Vegas Crime Simulator

Image via Game Theory (YouTube)

This game also has a 3D open-world like GTA 5 that players will have a fun time exploring. Players have the option to customize the abilities of their character as per their preference.

The fun game mechanics of the Vegas Crime Simulator make the title even more entertaining. Players can use superhero abilities to get their work done easily.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

