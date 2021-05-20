How to download and play GTA 5 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in May 2021: A step-by-step guide

The action-adventure, open-world title GTA 5 has garnered a massive number of fans all over the world. GTA 5 is available on different platforms, namely, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 5.

This article guides players on the steps to download and enjoy GTA 5 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

How to download and play GTA 5 on a PC

GTA 5 on Steam

Players can follow the steps given below to enjoy GTA 5 on their PC:

Players need to head over to any game store of their choice. Steam is a popular choice. Players need to then login or create an account on Steam. They will then need to download and install Steam on their PC. Once players log in, they can search for GTA 5. Players can then pick any one of the available versions and make the necessary payments to purchase it. They can then download and install GTA 5 on their PC.

How to download and play GTA 5 on PS4

GTA 5 on PlayStation. Image via PlayStation Wallpapers

Players can follow the steps given below to enjoy GTA 5 on their PS4:

Players have to first sign in after opening the PlayStation website. They can click here to do so. They can then search for GTA 5 and buy the game. After purchasing it, players need to head over to My PlayStation. They will then have to select Game Library. Players will have to go to the Purchased section to find GTA 5. They then need to click on the Download button.

How to download and play GTA 5 on Xbox One

GTA 5 on Xbox One. Image via Xbox Live FR (YouTube)

Players can follow the steps given below to enjoy GTA 5 on their Xbox One:

Players can head over to the Xbox website. They can click here to do so. Players can search for GTA 5 and then purchase it by clicking on “Buy Game.” Players can then sign in with their email address and password used for the Xbox LIVE account. Players will then have to click on the “Confirm” option.

To run the game on their Xbox One, follow these steps:

Players need to press the “Guide” button. After scrolling left, the need to select “Active Downloads” and press A. After the list of current downloads appears, they can select GTA 5 from the list.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks.

