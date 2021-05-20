How to download and play GTA 5 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in May 2021: A step-by-step guide

The action-adventure, open-world title GTA 5 has garnered a massive number of fans all over the world. GTA 5 is available on different platforms, namely, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 5.
This article guides players on the steps to download and enjoy GTA 5 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.
Also read: How to play GTA 5 on smartphones using Steam Link and other methods: Step-by-step guide for Android users
How to download and play GTA 5 on a PC
Players can follow the steps given below to enjoy GTA 5 on their PC:
- Players need to head over to any game store of their choice. Steam is a popular choice.
- Players need to then login or create an account on Steam.
- They will then need to download and install Steam on their PC.
- Once players log in, they can search for GTA 5.
- Players can then pick any one of the available versions and make the necessary payments to purchase it.
- They can then download and install GTA 5 on their PC.
Also read: 5 best games like GTA 5 for low-end PCs in May 2021
How to download and play GTA 5 on PS4
Players can follow the steps given below to enjoy GTA 5 on their PS4:
- Players have to first sign in after opening the PlayStation website. They can click here to do so.
- They can then search for GTA 5 and buy the game.
- After purchasing it, players need to head over to My PlayStation.
- They will then have to select Game Library.
- Players will have to go to the Purchased section to find GTA 5.
- They then need to click on the Download button.
Also read: 5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for PS4
How to download and play GTA 5 on Xbox One
Players can follow the steps given below to enjoy GTA 5 on their Xbox One:
- Players can head over to the Xbox website. They can click here to do so.
- Players can search for GTA 5 and then purchase it by clicking on “Buy Game.”
- Players can then sign in with their email address and password used for the Xbox LIVE account.
- Players will then have to click on the “Confirm” option.
To run the game on their Xbox One, follow these steps:
- Players need to press the “Guide” button.
- After scrolling left, the need to select “Active Downloads” and press A.
- After the list of current downloads appears, they can select GTA 5 from the list.
Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks.
Also read: 5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for Xbox One