GTA 5 is well known for the vast open-world it offers its players. The action-adventure game also has a great collection of vehicles and weapons, which players can use to complete various thrilling missions.

GTA 5 is available across various platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and more. If Xbox One players are looking to play open-world games like GTA 5, then they have come to the right place.

5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for Xbox One

These are the five best games like GTA 5 that players can enjoy on their Xbox One:

1. Mafia II

Image via Steam

Mafia II is based on the stories and shenanigans of gangsters, and their influence over others, like GTA 5. The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to complete various heists and missions.

Players can choose to roam around this title's open-world by using the vehicles offered or by strolling. Speaking of vehicles, the game has some crazy car chase sequences that will make players sit on the edge of their seats.

Download it from here.

2. Watch Dogs 2

Image via GameNews (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this action-adventure title has to be played from the third-person perspective. Players can explore this game's open-world by traveling on foot or by driving around in the vehicles available.

This game can be played offline. If players choose to play it online, they have six multiplayer modes, including Hacking Invasion, Bounty Hunter, Showdown, Racing, Man vs Machine, and Loot Trucks, to enjoy.

Download it from here.

3. Saints Row: The Third

Image via Microsoft

The gameplay of Saints Row: The Third has improved significantly compared to the previous games of the franchise. The action-adventure game is all about the lives of gangsters and the various missions they accomplish, like GTA 5.

If players get tired of completing missions, they have the option to explore the open-world provided by the game. This title offers various customization options, which adds more fun to the game.

Download it from here.

4. Payday 2

Image via Microsoft

Payback 2 allows its players to go on various heists with friends in the multiplayer mode. They can rob cars and engage in the production and distribution of narcotics, like they did in GTA 5.

Players are advised to make use of stealth mechanics while completing some of the missions. This game also has many heists and missions that are action-centric and exhilarating.

Download it from here.

5. Mad Max

Image via Microsoft

The theme of Mad Max revolves around revenge. Like GTA 5, players can engage in deadly combats and cruise around in cars to explore the apocalyptic open-world offered by the game.

The players' primary focus will be to track down the gang leader and serve him justice in this action-adventure title. They will have to solve puzzles in order to unlock various portions of the map to go ahead in the game.

Download it from here.