GTA 5 was released by Rockstar Games over a decade ago but is still a fan favorite.

Apart from its story, GTA 5 is also known for its expansive world and the various side activities that players can engage in. This article is about open-world games like GTA 5 on the PS4.

5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for PS4

1. Red Dead Redemption II

Image via Red Dead Redemption 2

This title is another great creation from Rockstar Games. This title also offers an open world that players can explore whenever they want. The side activities offered by this game are also exciting and include fishing, bounty hunting, and many more.

Both GTA 5 and RDR II have their respective online versions as well. The worlds portrayed in both the games are very different from one another but both the titles offer gamers a great gaming experience.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Far Cry 5

Image via Microsoft

Far Cry 5 also has many missions that players have to complete and offers a gorgeous open world like GTA 5. Players will be required to put an end to atrocities by removing a doomsday cult that has taken over Hope County, Montana.

Players will not only have to fight enemies but also dangerous animals in this title. The game is appreciated for its jaw-dropping locations and immersive soundtrack which induces the players to play it for hours on an end.

Download it from here.

3. Sleeping Dogs

Image via PlayStation Store

Gamers who love martial arts will definitely be into this title. The various martial arts skills can be learned and mastered throughout the course of the game. Once the players master the moves, they will surely have a great time beating enemies into a pulp.

When it comes to location, the title does a great job of portraying Hong Kong and its crowded streets. Players will also have to face violent scenes of brutality while playing the game like they had to in GTA 5, so Sleeping Dogs is not for the faint-hearted.

Advertisement

Download it from here.

4. Mafia III

Image via PlayStation Store

According to many players, Mafia III is the best game in the series and is praised for its story and characters. Like GTA 5, players can use the weapons offered by this action-adventure title to complete various missions to go ahead in the story.

The game also offers its players the chance to drive around in cars that have realistic car mechanics. The story of Mafia III is about a war veteran who is forced to return to the world of crime to take revenge on the Italian mob because of the injustices committed by them.

Download it from here.

5. Yakuza 0

Image via theRadBrad (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this title is also an action-adventure game that has to be played from a third-person perspective. The game features two playable characters. Players can complete various side-quests and battle enemies on the street.

Advertisement

This game also allows its players for earning money by running side businesses. The game is filled with many text dialogues and lengthy cut-scenes which might bore players sometimes. There are seven other Yakuza titles that players can enjoy.

Download it from here.