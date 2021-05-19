How to play GTA 5 on smartphones using Steam Link and other methods: Step-by-step guide for Android users

GTA 5 is a phenomenal action-adventure title that is celebrated all over the world. It is available across different platforms, except for mobiles.

Despite that, there are supposed GTA 5 APK files on the internet, prompting users to download the game. However, they are misleading and illegitimate.

But players need to feel low, as this article tells them about the different ways they can enjoy GTA 5 on their Android devices.

Guide to play GTA 5 on smartphones using Steam Link and other methods

Players can use any one of the three methods to enjoy GTA 5 on their Androids:

Steam Link

Players can enjoy GTA 5 using Steam Link (Image via 9to5Mac)

Players can follow these steps to learn how to play GTA 5 using Steam Link:

They have to download the Steam Link application on their device from here.

Users must pair their Android device with the app.

Once the “Start Playing” button appears, they should click it.

The screen will then change into the Big Picture Mode and get mirrored on the Android.

Players can then go to the Steam library and choose GTA 5.

They then have to click on the “Play” button to start the game.

Note: Players must remember that they need to have a PC to enjoy GTA 5 using Steam Link.

PS Remote Play

Playing GTA 5 on the PS (Image via PlayStation Wallpapers)

Players can follow the steps given below to learn how to play GTA 5 using PS Remote Play:

They have to download the PS Remote Play application from here.

Users must then enable the ‘Enable Remote Play’ option by following these steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play.

Next, they can log in to their accounts and connect to their PlayStation. If the device does not get connected, players can manually register it by following these steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Add device.

Once the device gets connected, gamers can enjoy the game on their Android devices.

Note: Players must remember that they need to have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 to enjoy GTA 5 using PS Remote Play.

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass plans (Image via Amazon. in)

Players can follow the steps given below to learn how to play GTA 5 using Xbox Game Pass:

They have to download the Xbox app on their devices from here.

Users can then go to the official Xbox Game Pass page to purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription. They will get their first three months for INR 50 and should then pay INR 699 per month.

Players can then access the cloud games offered by Xbox and select GTA 5.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks.

