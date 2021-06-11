How to download and play GTA 5 on Android smartphones using Steam Link in June 2021

GTA 5 is one of the most successful games in the GTA franchise. Despite being released back in 2013, the game boasts a loyal fanbase and is still played to this day.

GTA 5 is so popular that many fans want to play it on their mobile devices. However, the game is not among the five GTA titles that Rockstar Games has ported to the mobile platform.

Fortunately, if players want to enjoy GTA 5 on their Android smartphones, they can do so using Xbox Game Pass, PS Remote Play, and Steam Link.

This article provides readers with a guide on how to play GTA 5 on their Android smartphones using Steam Link.

Also read: 5 best free games to play before Rockstar announces GTA 5 for Android devices

Step-by-step guide on how to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones using Steam Link

Players can use Steam Link to run GTA 5 on Android smartphones (Image via 9to5Mac)

Players can follow the steps given below to play GTA 5 on their Android smartphones:

Players should first download the Steam Link application. They can click here to do so. Next, players will need to pair their Android device with the Steam Link application. They should then click on the ‘Start Playing’ button. After the screen converts into the Big Picture Mode, it will get mirrored on the Android smartphone. Players can then head over to their Steam library and select GTA 5. Players should click on the ‘Play’ button to start the game.

To play GTA 5 on mobile devices, the game should run on a PC or laptop through Steam. Players should have a decent smartphone and a good internet connection to be able to run the game smoothly. The PC and phone should also be connected to the same network.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

Also read: How to play GTA 5 on smartphones using Steam Link and other methods: Step-by-step guide for Android users

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh