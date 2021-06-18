GTA 5 APK download on Android devices is fake, and these APK files can harm your smartphones

GTA 5 is Rockstar Games’ magnum opus. The action-adventure, open-world title can be enjoyed on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Despite the massive popularity of GTA 5, it is not available for Android or iOS devices. Rockstar Games has ported five titles from the GTA series to mobile gaming platforms. Players can head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download these titles. They are:

GTA III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA 5 APK download links for mobile devices are fake and illegal

Players must not download GTA 5 APK links for mobile devices (Image via Pinterest)

Many people on the internet promote fake GTA 5 APK links. Players often take this bait and regret it, as these are illegal and do not work. These links can also harm the devices of the players.

Clicking on the links promoting fake GTA 5 APK can be detrimental as it may contain viruses that could lead to malfunctioning of the devices.

A fake link promoting players to download GTA 5 on their smartphones

It's not just websites; players must also steer clear of YouTube videos that provide a false sense of security to players when it comes to downloading GTA 5 on mobile devices. They must also ignore guides stating elaborate ways to download the Rockstar title.

Alternative ways

Players can enjoy GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link, PS Remote Play, and Xbox Game Pass

If players really want to enjoy GTA 5 on their mobile devices, they can use any of the methods mentioned below. They can click on the respective links to learn more about the techniques in detail:

How to download and play GTA 5 on Android smartphones using Steam Link in June 2021

How to download and play GTA 5's latest version on Android smartphones through PS Play in 2021

How to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones using Xbox Game Pass

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While this information may seem obvious to some, several new players are often confused.

Edited by Shaheen Banu