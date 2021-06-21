How to download GTA Vice City on Android devices in June 2021: File size, download link, and more revealed

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of GTA Vice City, Rockstar Games ported it to the mobile gaming platforms. It is one of the five GTA titles that players can download from the Google Play and Apple App stores.

With Vice City, gamers can travel back to the 1980s and indulge in crime by stepping into a criminal gangster’s shoes. They can complete several missions assigned to them and explore the diverse open-world that it has to offer.

The game has been optimized to run well on mobile gaming devices, so players can enjoy intuitive touch-screen controls or use a Bluetooth/USB controller to play the title.

Downloading GTA Vice City on Android devices

Android gamers can download GTA Vice City from the Google Play Store

Here are the steps to download GTA Vice on Androids:

Mobile gamers will need to head to the Google Play Store and search for GTA Vice City, or click here. They will then have to purchase the game. Once players have paid for the title successfully, they can click on the Download button.

Gamers must ensure not to fall into the trap of websites that encourage them to download the game for free. These sites promote piracy and are illegal.

GTA Vice City: Other details

The download size of GTA Vice City is 1.5 GB. The game needs at least the Android 7.0 version and above to run smoothly. Players also need to pay INR 121 to purchase the title.

With over one million downloads, GTA Vice City has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store. The game is meant for players above the age of 17 as it contains strong language and violence.

