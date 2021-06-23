How to download GTA Liberty City Stories on Android in 2021: File size, system requirements, download link, and more revealed

GTA Liberty City Stories was released as a PlayStation Portable game, but it was ported to other platforms like Android, PlayStation 2, iOS, and Fire OS due to its success. Like all GTA titles, this game also has missions that players can complete and an open world that they can explore.

GTA Liberty City Stories has an interesting storyline that follows the life of Toni Cipriani. The story is all about drama, criminal activities, and political turmoil.

The game’s missions have been streamlined so that mobile gamers have the best experience. It also rebalances its touch controls and supports cross-platform saves.

How to download the Android version of GTA Liberty City Stories

GTA Liberty City Stories on the Google Play Store

Players can download GTA Liberty City Stories on their Android devices by following the steps given below:

They need to head to the Google Play Store and search for the action-adventure title, or they can click here. Gamers then have to make the necessary payments. After purchasing the game, they can then click on the Download button.

Gamers must steer clear of sites that encourage them to download the title for free. These websites are illegal as they promote piracy.

GTA Liberty City Stories: Other details

The file size of GTA Liberty City Stories is 2 GB. The title needs at least the Android 4.0 version and above to run smoothly. Gamers have to pay ₹182 to purchase it.

The title was last updated on the Google Play Store on February 13th, 2019. This Rockstar Games offering is for players above 17, as it contains drug use, strong language, and violence.

