5 of the saddest moments in the GTA series

There is an underlying sadness throughout a select few GTA titles, which is made especially worse by unexpected betrayals and deaths.

GTA is a grand spectacle of car explosions, gun violence and action-packed moments. However, there are times a character has to think about the consequences of their actions. Beyond the monetary rewards for mission completion, not everything is sunshine and rainbows.

There are several moments of sadness in the GTA series. Tragic backstories only add fuel to the fire. Current events might see terrible decision making, which often results in careless ends to their criminal aspirations. The world of GTA is not a walk in the park, as these characters find out.

Five tearjerking moments in the GTA series

#5 - Lost MC is reduced to rubble

Lost and Damned was a brutal experience for the Lost MC biker gang. Johnny Klebitz did his best to hold down the fortress, but the cracks were there. Former president Billy Grey not only arranged for the Triads to take out Johnny in a drug deal, he also planned on selling out the gang to federal authorities.

By GTA 5, the years have not been kind to the Lost MC. Although Billy Grey was killed, the damage was already done. Johnny and the rest of his gang were severely weakened by drug abuse. They put up almost no fight when Trevor Phillips crumbled them into dust.

What makes it sadder is when Trevor attacks their trailer park in Friends Reunited. The remaining Lost MC refuses to believe Billy Grey sold them out. Instead, they blame Johnny for all their problems. Everything he did for his chapter amounted to nothing but senseless deaths.

#4 - Big Smoke dies for nothing

Big Smoke wanted it all - money, power, and recognition. He saw a license to print with the drug trade, which was against Grove Street philosophies. Given their decline in recent years, Big Smoke saw no choice but to convince himself and Ryder to align with C.R.A.S.H. and the Ballas.

Once a dependable friend of Grove Street, Big Smoke sold them out to the highest bidder. However, no one stays on top of the world forever. Despite becoming a drug kingpin, Big Smoke became very unhappy. By the time CJ finally confronts him in the climax, he's alone in a crack palace.

In his dying words, Big Smoke wants everyone to know his name. CJ can only pity his situation. In a case of dramatic irony, Frank Tenpenny would've eventually killed Big Smoke when he got the chance. He did want to eliminate all street gangs, and that includes the former Grove Street OG.

#3 - The McReary family is messed up

GTA 4 is already a grim sort of game, which only makes it worse for the McReary family. These Irish criminals grew up in an abusive household; the father molested the boys while leaving the sister alone. Kate still regrets it to this day, long after the father committed suicide.

By the events of GTA 4, the family lost too much power. Most had to resort to performing low-paying grunt work for other criminals. No matter what they do, it's nothing more than a sad turn of events.

The fate of Kate and Francis is player-determinant, although the former is far more tragic than the latter. Meanwhile, Derrick is already dead by GTA 5. Gerard is serving a 50-year prison sentence, leaving the family leaderless. Only Patrick seems to make it out okay. However, it's not without tears and bloodshed.

#2 - Niko takes the deal ending

Niko and Roman should've known better than to trust Dimitri in a drug deal. If GTA 4 players choose this particular ending, Dimitri will set up yet another death trap that Niko narrowly escapes. However, death still awaits the Bellic family.

In a failed assassination plot, a hitman fires at Niko but misses. Roman is killed in the crossfire, leaving GTA players without the special ability to drive around for free. Meanwhile, Kate McReary breaks up with Niko for his greed.

Niko will be completely distraught over the death of his beloved cousin. Even when he kills Dimitri at the end of the game, he only feels emptiness. Without Roman and Kate, there is nothing left to live for.

#1 - Franklin kills Michael (non-canon)

The Diamond Casino and Resort updates confirm this ending is non-canon to the story. Nonetheless, it's one of the most tragic ends to a GTA protagonist. Michael is finally getting his life back together when Franklin kills him under orders from Devin Weston. This isn't the retirement he was looking for.

It's a shocking betrayal for the student to turn on the teacher. Michael is both saddened and enraged over these events. When he falls to his death, all that is left is a bloody corpse. It's a sad sight to see.

The rest of the De Santa family were left devastated without their father. Trevor also wants nothing to do with Franklin anymore.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

