How much are diamonds worth in GTA Online's Diamond Casino Heist?

"Diamonds are forever," but such is not the case with GTA Online, as Diamonds appear in the vault only occasionally. The Diamond Casino Heist was easily one of the most hyped heists in the game, and it certainly lived up to those lofty expectations.

One of the heist's best aspects was the different approaches and choices of crew personnel that players could take for the heist. Plus, it also helped that the vault at the Diamond Casino contained several different types of loot, the highest value of which are diamonds.

Yet they only appear seasonally in GTA Online, mostly for a week or so. This week's update sees the return of said diamonds, much to the delight of the fanbase.

The worth of diamonds in GTA Online's Diamond Casino Heist

According to GTAboom, the maximum potential payout of diamonds from the vault rounds up to about $3.619 million. However, when factoring in the cuts of crew members as well as Lester, the final value comes down to about $2,714,250.

This is absolutely staggering, and considering the fact that the minimum players required for the heist are two, the individual take can be massive. Ultimately, it boils down to just how skillfully players are able to maximize their time in the vault and grab all the diamonds that they possibly can.

The payout for the Diamond Casino Heist is pretty great, but diamonds certainly help make it that much more significant in GTA Online. Depending on how many challenges players are able to complete during the heist in GTA Online, the payout can differ pretty significantly.

Payouts for other items in the vault:

Cash: $2,115,000

Artwork: $2,350,000

Gold: $2,585,000

Diamonds: $3,619,000

In order to start the Diamond Casino Heist, players must first meet Lester in Mirror Park and then purchase an Arcade from Maze Bank Foreclosures.