Which is the best heist in GTA Online in terms of story?

Heists in GTA Online are Rockstar Games' way of flexing their creative muscles when it comes to gameplay. At the game's core is an excellent routine that encourages a style of co-op gameplay that is rarely ever seen in other online multiplayer titles.

Yet, it would be a major disservice to Rockstar's efforts not to acknowledge the story aspects of GTA Online's heists. For the most part, the company has always been the go-to publisher for single-player games as well as narrative-driven titles.

So when GTA Online became a massive success, many fans were concerned that Rockstar would no longer focus on storytelling. Those concerns quickly evaporated when the game seemed to get better at story-telling with each new heist.

Best Heist in GTA Online in terms of story

The Doomsday Heist: A solid start

The first few heists in the game, although pretty great, were skeletal in terms of their story. Most of them can be rounded off to a pretty standard cut-scene at the start and a couple of unexpected turns during the heist finale itself.

Other than that, the story remained pretty much in the background. However, it was the Doomsday Heist that changed it all for GTA Online when it comes to story. Rather than being a single heist, the Doomsday Heist plays out in 3 Acts, with each Act requiring its own bit of set-up.

The background for the Doomsday Heist is that the GTA Online protagonist is contacted by Avon Hertz and is put together in a team with Lester to save San Andreas from total annihilation.

What follows is a web of conspiracy theories, as the players and crew battle tons of enemies to save the world that they rob so incessantly. The story is full of twists and unexpected character turns.

Each Act is a self-contained narrative that flows perfectly into the next, giving the Doomsday Heist a fantastic story to go along with its gameplay.

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist is easily the most story-heavy heist in GTA Online. The heist pits players against Avery Duggan, who seems to resemble Avery Carrington from GTA Vice City, but no association was ever confirmed by Rockstar.

After being lured into a meeting, the GTA Online protagonist must once again work with Lester on the instructions of Georgina Cheng. The heist itself is pretty fantastic in terms of gameplay, but it is the story that truly takes center stage.

Fans of GTA 5's single-player campaign will be pleased to learn that the Diamond Casino Heist is packed to the brim with story content. With fleshed-out cut-scenes, interesting character moments and truly unexpected turns, this heist is the best one in the game in terms of story.

The Diamond Casino Heist is an absolute joyride from start to end, and it is something that fans of the Story Mode might enjoy a lot.