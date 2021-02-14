How to start every Heist in GTA Online

Rockstar Games had pretty much struck gold with Heists' introduction as a core part of the game in the Story Mode of GTA 5. The heist represents an incredibly cool concept and also makes for an extremely gameplay-rich set-piece.

GTA 5's Story Mode offers plenty in the way of player agency, with players being able to pick their approach to certain heists and pick out their crew as well. This makes for an incredibly engaging mission type in Story Mode and acts as a focal point for each section's story.

Rockstar then learned that GTA Online must take the core of what heists mean in story mode and successfully bring it over to an online multiplayer setup. The result was a series of thefts made for wonderfully chaotic missions and provided story elements to GTA Online.

To start each Heist as Leader in the session, players must own a specific type of property, which will then act as the basis of operations.

How to start each of the different Heists in GTA Online

1) 5 Original Heists

When GTA Online first introduced Heists, players had to acquire a High-End Apartment to play them. There were a total of 5 different heists in the game back then (2015), and all players needed was a relatively modestly-priced high-end apartment.

Players can buy one if they come across one in Freemode or through the Dynasty8 website. Buying them through the website makes sense as players can compare the different prices.

After buying one Apartment, players can then set up these Heists in the Planning Room:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard

2) Doomsday Heist - Facility

GTA Online and Rockstar Games started to turn up the heat around this time and started introducing over-the-top and ridiculous heists. The Doomsday Heist tasked players with carrying out an overly elaborate heist replete with all sorts of conspiracy-talk.

To top it all off, the base of operations was literally an abandoned government facility. If that doesn't scream "over-the-top, B-movie action," then nothing else does.

Players can buy a Facility from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in GTA Online.

3) Diamond Casino Heist - Arcade

GTA Online took a page out of Danny Ocean's playbook and introduced a massively elaborate heist that tasked players with taking out the city's biggest game.

To start setting up the Diamond Casino Heist, players must own an Arcade, bought after players talk to Lester in Mirror Park. Players can then head on over to Maze Bank Foreclosures and cop themselves an Arcade.

4) The Cayo Perico Heist - Kosatka Submarine

The latest heist in GTA Online is easily the biggest in terms of both scale and payout and is extremely fun to play through. To start the Heist, players must first visit Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker nightclub and then buy a submarine from the Warstock Cache and Carry website.

Submarine provides a ton of value with its also driveable solo and fantastic storage space in the Kosatka Moon Pool.