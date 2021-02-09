5 things players can do with a Facility in GTA Online

First and foremost, GTA Online prioritizes the player's enjoyment of the game through the various match types and game modes it has to offer.

The game wants the player to spend hours simply cruising through it, marveling at just how many things one can do in GTA Online. However, the industrious and ambitious ones among the players know that businesses, properties, and passive income are the way forward in GTA Online.

To truly be able to acquire the most powerful weapons, useful services, and tons of other cool stuff, owning properties should be a priority for the player.

One must also keep in mind that certain properties are inherently more valuable than others simply by virtue of them being able to offer more. For example, a High-End Apartment will give players access to the original first few Heists but ceases to be useful after that apart from its Garage.

Alternatively, something like a Facility will come in handy for the player time and time again in GTA Online, and here's why.

5 key things to do with a Facility in GTA Online

#1 - Doomsday Heist

Perhaps the most appealing part of why players should own a Facility in GTA Online is that it gives players access to the Doomsday Heist.

At the time of its launch, the Doomsday Heist was the epitome of Heists in the game and, by far, the biggest one around back then.

The Doomsday Heist plays out in three Acts, with each Act containing its own setup and payout. Together, they make for one heck of a payday when playing with friends or crew in GTA Online.

The Facility will then act as a base of operations for the Heist and is a supremely useful property to have around in the game.

#2 - Orbital Cannon

Somewhat of a controversial "weapon," the Orbital Cannon is essentially an "instant kill" button that makes life tough for everyone but the player in GTA Online.

The Orbital Cannon is accessed from a large circular table within the Facility that gives players access to a cannon orbiting the earth, allowing the player to blast any unsuspecting players into smithereens.

However, the Orbital Cannon costs quite a bit of GTA$, and firing it each time can cost upwards of half-a-million in GTA Online, which means the players must really not like playing with others.

While firing the Cannon costs money, simply using the Cannon for surveillance is free.

#3 - Storage for the Avenger

The Avenger is one heck of a mean machine in GTA Online, and it is quite easy to see why players would want to own one in the game based on just its looks. The Avenger can only be stored within a Facility and modified only within the Facilities Vehicle Workshop.

While the Avenger isn't necessarily the most powerful or useful helicopter around, it certainly doesn't hurt to own one in GTA Online. The Avenger can cost quite a bit of money in the game, but what is GTA Online without a healthy dose of excess and mindless spending?

The Avenger costs $3,450,000 - $4,787,500 depending on the modifications and features one chooses to put onto the helicopter upon purchase.

#4 - Pegasus Concierge

Nothing quite like having one's vehicle brought to them exemplifies success and dominance in GTA Online.

Owning a Facility gives players access to the Pegasus Concierge, who, for a small price, deliver certain vehicles and even helicopters to the player while in Freemode.

This becomes especially useful as and when the player is attempting CEO/VIP Work or any of the other activities in Freemode. It might not seem like that big a deal at first, but as players progress through the game, it becomes that much more apparent why getting vehicles delivered to themselves is priceless.

#5 - Exclusive vehicles

A Facility, along with the Avenger, also provides players with a handful of more supremely powerful vehicles in GTA Online, namely:

Thruster,

Khanjali,

Chernobog, and

RCV

Therefore, if the player really wants to own a couple of over-the-top ridiculous vehicles such as a jetpack or a vintage tank, then the Facility should be a no-brainer.

While the Doomsday Heist is certainly the biggest draw, there are a lot of things to like about Facilities in GTA Online.