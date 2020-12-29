How to start the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The Cayo Perico Heist was added to GTA Online as part of the latest title update and has been a highly-anticipated mission for players. The most prominent reason players are excited to play this particular Heist is that it takes place in an entirely different location.

Players will be traveling to the island of Cayo Perico in GTA Online and attempt to rob one of the world's most premier drug lords, El Rubio. While the isle itself isn't open for exploration yet in Freemode, players will get to spend enough time on it in GTA Online.

To get started with the Heist, players will have to put in a lot of money in a particular vehicle and meet with the relative of a well-known character in GTA Online.

Starting the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online for beginners

First things first, before players can purchase the Kostaka Submarine, which is necessary for the Heist, they must visit Miguel Madrazo in the Music Locker nightclub.

To do so, they can follow these steps:

Gamers must open the Interaction Menu They have to set Quick GPS Navigation to "The Music Locker" They can head inside the club Users need to head to the VIP section where Miguel will invite them in

After the players have met Miguel and discussed the Heist's details, they can then purchase the Kostaka Submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry.

Users must pull up the Phone They have to select Internet They can choose Warstock Cache and Carry The Submarine should be on the very top of the page

After players have purchased the Submarine, which starts from $2,200,000 and can go up to $9,085,000 with customizations, they will interact with a new character called Pavel.

Players can then approach the control panel of the Submarine on the bridge and begin planning for the Heist.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.