GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist: Reddit user shows the fastest way of reaching the communication tower on the island

GTA Online's latest title update brings a whole host of new things to the game, the biggest of which is the titular Cayo Perico Heist.

The Heist is quite easily the most ambitious one by Rockstar Games yet and will have GTA Online players engaged for hours on end, given the extensive number of ways in which one can complete the Heist.

The setup missions for the Heist are a little bit like the Diamond Casino Heist's "scope-out" missions. Ones that require players to complete a few objectives in order to have a smoother operation during the Heist.

One of the objectives involved is hacking a Communications Tower on the Cayo Perico Island. The usual route involves sneaking past vision cones of guards while riding a Maibatsu. However, one Reddit user has discovered a much more scenic route.

Fastest way of reaching the communication tower on the island in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

This method involves a lot of jumping and the player manipulating their weight on the bike to not crash upon landing and maximizing the distance covered.

The bike is capable of vaulting over the pathways of the guards in GTA Online, but it is a little tricky and will possibly require a lot of practice.

The usual route requires the player to avoid vision cones as well as be in distance of the guards as they can hear the bike's sound.

Following the path laid out by Reddit user u/Heroriks1 will lead players to the Communications Tower quite quickly, provided that they are skilled enough with a bike.

GTA Online's latest Heist requires a lot of work from the player, and hacking the Communications Tower will reveal important information to the player. By hacking the Tower, the player will be able to locate valuable targets as well as Entry Points to the Compound.