All scope-out locations in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

"Gather Intel" requires players to take pictures and scope out several locations on GTA Online's newest location, Cayo Perico.

GTA Online's newest offering comes in the form of its most ambitious and action-packed take on the Heists formula, the Cayo Perico Heist. The game's core value comes in the form of its Heists, which are essentially co-op/solo missions that involve elaborate setups and execution.

Until December 15th, players would have to wait for either Matchmaking to pair them up with hopefully skilled players of equal level or wait for their friends to show up in GTA Online.

Rockstar's newest Heist, Cayo Perico, can be completed Solo, which is great news for players who brave through GTA Online on their lonesome.

One of the most interesting aspects about the Cayo Perico Heist, apart from its brilliant final mission, is the elaborate setup and preparation it requires. Players must complete a variety of tasks and scope out the island in preparation for the Heist.

This article shares a brief breakdown of basically every single point of interest on the Cayo Perico map and everything that the players must look out for in GTA Online.

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist: All scope-out locations

Advertisement

The Cayo Perico Heist requires a considerable amount of work lest the player runs into massive trouble while executing the Heist. There are a number of Points of Interest on the map, and each will affect how efficiently the final Heist is actually pulled off.

Gather Intel mainly tasks the player with scoping out the island as well as the Points of Interest to be able to execute the plan flawlessly.

For a visual guide to point out every single location that needs to be scoped out on the island, Reddit user u/FeeneyMemey, has created an extremely useful map with icons to indicate the various locations the player must visit.

Image via u/FeeneyMemey, r/gtaonline

Primary Target (Marked in Red) Secondary Targets (Marked in Blue) Infiltration Points (Marked in Purple) Exfiltration Points (Marked in Teal) Guard Uniforms (Marked in Yellow) Grappling Hooks (Marked in Green) Bolt Cutters (Marked in Indigo)

Infiltration Locations

Advertisement

There are a total of eight Infiltration Locations present on Cayo Perico, and they all remain the same for every player in GTA Online. Each Infiltration Location requires the player to approach it with a certain vehicle:

Airstrip - Velum

HALO Jump - R0-86 Alkonost

West Beach - Kosatka, Patrol Boat

Main Dock - Kosatka, Patrol Boat, Longfin

North Dock - Kosatka, Patrol Boat, Longfin

North Drop Zone - Stealth Annihilator

South Drop Zone - Stealth Annihilator

Drainage Tunnel - Kosatka

Air Defenses and Cameras

Apart from these, the player can then proceed to the Points of Interest such as the Control Tower to stop any Air Defences. Similarly, the player can approach the Power Station to disable lights and cameras.

Also read: GTA Online: All Points of Interest for the Cayo Perico Heist

Supply Truck and Guard Uniforms

The Supply Truck can be found close to the Power Station, and only after scoping them out, the Guard Clothing spawns on the map. Once the player has both the Supply Truck and Guard Clothing, they can drive through the main gate in the Heist without risking detection.

Note: The Guard Clothing will appear randomly for different players, and the above map should detail the most probable locations of the area of spawn.

Bolt Cutters and Grappling Equipment

Much like the rest of the items required, such as Guard Uniforms, these also spawn randomly on the map for every player. Hence, trial and error mostly come into play with the above map as the only reference for the most highly probable locations of spawn.

Bolt Cutters will allow players to pry open containers quietly and not risk detection from the guards. While Grappling Hooks will allow players to maneuver around broken walls within the compound, making life extremely easy during the Heist in GTA Online.