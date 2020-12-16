GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist: All points of interest listed

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist is a brand-new take on heists that gives players a lot more freedom than before. No two runs of the heist will be the same as some of its aspects are randomized.

To arm themselves with the best odds for success, GTA Online players must scope out multiple points of interest during their intel-gathering mission. These points of interest reveal avenues of infiltration, escape as well as bonus cash deposits and safes.

All points of interest of the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist

8 Infiltration Points (Requires specific vehicle to use during the Heist)

Infiltration Location- Approach Vehicle

Airstrip- Velum HALO Jump- R0-86 Alkonost West Beach- Kosatka, Patrol Boat Main Dock- Kosatka, Patrol Boat, Longfin North Dock- Kosatka, Patrol Boat, Longfin North Drop Zone- Stealth Annihilator South Drop Zone- Stealth Annihilator Drainage Tunnel- Kosatka

4 Escape Points (Can change anytime during the Heist)

Airstrip Main Dock North Dock Kosatka (Sub)- Must be used as approach vehicle to use as escape

6 Compound Entry Points (Some tools must be found on the island)

Main Gate- Supply Truck, Guard outfit required to remain undetected North Wall- Grappling Hook North Gate- Keycard South Wall- Grappling Hook South Gate- Keycard Drainage Tunnel- Diving

6 Points of Interest

Power Station- Disables Security Cameras, Lights and reduces Guards vision at night Control Tower- Disables air defense and allows hired Support Crew Bolt Cutters x4- Opens padlocked storage quietly Grappling Equipment x4- Used to climb broken parts of Compound wall Guard Clothing x4- Guards take longer to detect you. Combined with Supply Truck can be used to drive through Compound Main Gate Supply Truck- Used to drive through Compound Main Gate when combined with Guard Clothing

Camera Points of Interest (Compound)

Basement- Safe Basement Storage- 2 Gold/Cash Slots +2 Painting Slots Office- Cam 1- Elevator +1 Painting Slot Office- Cam 2- 1 Painting Slot West Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot West Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot North Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot North Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot South Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot South Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot North Gate- Keypad North Wall- Grapple Point Main Gate- Transport Truck South Gate- Keypad South Wall- Grapple Point

