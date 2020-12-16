GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist payouts and bonuses detailed

One of the most hotly anticipated updates for GTA Online, the Cayo Perico Heist update is now live, and players are already completing it within hours of launch.
Touted by Rockstar as the biggest update to GTA Online since launch, players were expecting a lot and it seems Rockstar has delivered.
The first of its kind, the Cayo Perico heist is completely solo-able, meaning players need not wait around for a party or risk playing with randoms who have no idea what to do and simply cost others hours of time.
The payout range also seems to be lucrative as the profits don't need to be split in case players choose to go lone wolf and solo the heist.
Also Read: GTA Online Winter Update 2020: How to begin the Cayo Perico Heist
GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist payout and other bonuses
The payout in the Cayo Perico heist is not as straightforward as other heists in GTA Online. To access most of the storage lockups and hidden stashes, players must do a good job while scouting the place for intel to reveal these opportunities and increase their take.
The bare minimum take for the Cayo Perico heist is GTA $1,078,000 for collecting only the files requested by Miguel Madrazo out of which your submarine keeper Pavel will take a fair cut of GTA $22,000.
While this payout may seem meager, keep in mind that this is the absolute minimum take, with the max potential take listed as a whopping GTA $4,570,600.
Taking away 4 million dollars as a solo player means you get to keep all the profits, confirming that the per member Diamond Casino Heist profit record has been broken.
But that's not all, Rockstar has also detailed all the bonuses players can receive by completing the heist with certain criteria.
GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist payout bonuses
If players are so inclined, they can complete the Cayo Perico heists with the following criteria met. Not all bonuses can be earned in one playthrough and the heist must be played again to receive them.
- Complete the Cayo Perico heist for the first time - $100k
- Complete with 1 player - $100k
- Complete with 4 players - $100k
- Approach the Cayo Perico heist using all different vehicles - $250k
- Steal all variations of the primary target - $150k
- Complete the heist without alerting the guards - $200k
- Complete the elite challenge - $200k
- Complete the heist on hard and not lose a life - $200k
Total bonuses: $1.3m.
Also Read: GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: How to buy the Submarine HQ, price, features, and morePublished 16 Dec 2020, 00:23 IST