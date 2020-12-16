GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist payouts and bonuses detailed

One of the most hotly anticipated updates for GTA Online, the Cayo Perico Heist update is now live, and players are already completing it within hours of launch.

Touted by Rockstar as the biggest update to GTA Online since launch, players were expecting a lot and it seems Rockstar has delivered.

The first of its kind, the Cayo Perico heist is completely solo-able, meaning players need not wait around for a party or risk playing with randoms who have no idea what to do and simply cost others hours of time.

The payout range also seems to be lucrative as the profits don't need to be split in case players choose to go lone wolf and solo the heist.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist payout and other bonuses

The payout in the Cayo Perico heist is not as straightforward as other heists in GTA Online. To access most of the storage lockups and hidden stashes, players must do a good job while scouting the place for intel to reveal these opportunities and increase their take.

The bare minimum take for the Cayo Perico heist is GTA $1,078,000 for collecting only the files requested by Miguel Madrazo out of which your submarine keeper Pavel will take a fair cut of GTA $22,000.

While this payout may seem meager, keep in mind that this is the absolute minimum take, with the max potential take listed as a whopping GTA $4,570,600.

Taking away 4 million dollars as a solo player means you get to keep all the profits, confirming that the per member Diamond Casino Heist profit record has been broken.

But that's not all, Rockstar has also detailed all the bonuses players can receive by completing the heist with certain criteria.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist payout bonuses

If players are so inclined, they can complete the Cayo Perico heists with the following criteria met. Not all bonuses can be earned in one playthrough and the heist must be played again to receive them.

Complete the Cayo Perico heist for the first time - $100k

Complete with 1 player - $100k

Complete with 4 players - $100k

Approach the Cayo Perico heist using all different vehicles - $250k

Steal all variations of the primary target - $150k

Complete the heist without alerting the guards - $200k

Complete the elite challenge - $200k

Complete the heist on hard and not lose a life - $200k

Total bonuses: $1.3m.

