GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: How to buy the Submarine HQ, price, features, and more

GTA Online's latest update has dropped and so have details on the new Submarine Headquarters needed to set up the Cayo Perico Heist.

Rockstar Games have described the heist as follows:

"It’s time to raise the stakes higher than ever before. You’ve broken a convicted spy out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary. You’ve saved the world from an egomaniacal tech billionaire. And you’ve beaten the odds to drain a casino of its cash. This time, you’re taking on an entire island."

(Note: This article is spoiler-free and all plot-related details have been omitted.)

How to get the Submarine for GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

Upon updating the game to the latest version, players will be greeted with a cutscene, introducing them to an exclusive nightclub, located below the Diamond Casino and Resort, called 'The Music Locker'.

Players must venture into the nightclub to meet Martin Madrazo's son Miguel Madrazo. Players must listen to his conversation as he spills the details of the job and the requirements of a submarine.

After the cutscene ends, players can visit Warstock Cache and Carry, where the new submarine HQ named Kosatka is available for purchase. The base price of the submarine is GTA $2,200,000.

Here are all the optional upgrades for the Kosatka and their prices:

Color - $75,000

Flag - Free

Sonar Station - $1,200,000

Guided Missiles - $1,900,000

Weapon Workshop - $350,000

Moon Pool Vehicles - Sparrow (helicopter) $1,815,000 & Kraken Avisa (Submersible) $1,545,000

A fully upgraded Kosatka will set players back a whopping GTA $9,085,000.

While this is a significant investment, Rockstar have stated that the Cayo Perico Heist will be the biggest heist in GTA Online yet, so the chances of quickly recovering the investment costs on the submarine are high.

Moreover, the ability to perform the heist solo allows players to hold on to cash that would have otherwise been split. Rockstar are also throwing in a bonus of GTA $100,000 for players who undertake the challenge of completing the heist solo.