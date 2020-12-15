GTA Online Winter Update 2020: How to begin the Cayo Perico Heist

The wait for the long-anticipated GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist is officially over.

Rockstar Games have shipped GTA Online's next big update, and players have already begun putting their heists together in their Submarine HQs.

The official description of the Cayo Perico Heist reads:

"Choose your tools. Choose your approach. Choose your crew – or even go it entirely alone. Just make it back to Los Santos in one piece. The Cayo Perico Heist is the biggest GTA Online adventure ever, introducing an all-new exotic Heist location, with a brand-new approach to Heist design that features the ability to play everything solo or with up to three other players."

Here's a step-by-step guide on how players can start the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, along with the prerequisites they will need to begin.

How to begin GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

The Kosatka in GTA Online (Image via Bouilla Games, YouTube)

Prerequisites:

VIP access at the Diamond Casino and Resort

Minimum GTA $2,200,000

Upon updating their copy of GTA Online, players will be greeted with a cutscene and notification informing them of a new nightclub present under the Diamond Casino and Resort called the "The Music Locker".

Advertisement

After heading down there, players must walk up to the M icon on the minimap, which triggers a cutscene with Martin Madrazo's son, Miguel Madrazo.

After a brief rundown on why he needs the heist done and a few cameos from Patricia Madrazo, players will be granted access to purchase the submarine headquarters needed to pull off the heist.

Players must then browse to Warstock Cache and Carry where the submarine HQ, titled the Kosatka, is available for purchase starting at GTA $2,200,000.

Here is a full list of upgrades to the Kosatka and their costs.

Upgrades

Color - $75,000

Sonar Station - $1,200,000

Guided Missiles - $1,900,000

Weapon Workshop - $350,000

Moon Pool Vehicles - Sparrow (helicopter) $1,815,000 & Kraken Avisa (submersible) $1,545,000

Total cost with upgrades - GTA $9,085,000

After purchasing the Kosatka, players must meet Pavel, the contact who runs the submarine. Following a quick cutscene where he explains the ins and outs of the submarine, he will direct players' attention to the submarine's planning screen.

This is when players will be prompted to travel to the island of Cayo Perico and gather intel, thus beginning the latest heist Rockstar have cooked up for GTA players worldwide.