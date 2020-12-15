GTA Online 1.52 Update free car now available to all players

On November 12, 2020, Rockstar Games challenged GTA Online players that if they collectively managed to steal GTA $100 Billion, all players would receive a car completely free of charge.

With the Cayo Perico update 1.52, Rockstar has delivered on their promise. Players didn't just hit the target they, but they obliterated it, collecting over GTA $1 trillion.

Congratulations to the incredible GTA Online community for obliterating the GTA$100 Billion challenge last week, taking GTA Online Heist Finales down to the tune of over GTA$1 TRILLION. Stay tuned for details on your rewards. https://t.co/UHSx0FR5Cy — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

GTA Online Heist Challenge free car is here

Dinka Veto Classic (image via Rockstar Games)

The Dinka Veto Classic go-kart is confirmed to be the free car awarded to all players for completing the heist challenge, but it is not immediately available to redeem. Rockstar newsire states that:

"And thanks to the GTA Online community successfully walking away with over GTA$1 Trillion dollars in Heist takes during The Heist Challenge, GTA Online players will receive a free Dinka Veto Classic go-kart as a gift between Friday, December 18th and Sunday, December 20th. Be sure to log in and play to claim it this weekend to get yours."

The community has received this news with mixed feelings, some players are lauding Rockstar for finally adding go-karts, while others chastise Rockstar calling the reward underwhelming.

"That is very very very very very very underwhelming. I hope this comment ages like milk, but i don’t think it will." - u/mvdaytona on Reddit

Some players took to twitter to voice their dissatisfaction with Rockstar's reward.

If the free vehicle is fucking go kart! I will quit gta 5! we got over 1 trillion$ and only needed 100 billion$ and all we get is a fucking go kart! — Kevin Eriksson (@Alex3626457) December 15, 2020

While some may feel let down with the reward, other players are looking at the bright side, reminiscing to when GTA featured a go-kart in GTA San Andreas, and how it was awesome.

Real OG players remember gta San Andreas the sewer had a bomb ass go kart https://t.co/CgDv6a2hZo — scarface (@nikuka00) December 15, 2020

While other players are looking at new possibilities with the addition of go-karts:

"Anyone know if we will be able to make custom go kart races like we can open wheel races?" - u/venturelong on Reddit

Regardless of popular consensus, the go-kart is available completely free of charge to any and all GTA Online players, and could serve as an interesting addition to players' collections that doesn't harm the wallet.

Be sure to grab it between Friday, December 18th and Sunday, December 20th, before the offer lapses.

