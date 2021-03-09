Which is the highest paying target in the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online; payouts explained

The Diamond Casino Heist is the most rewarding and engaging mission that is available on GTA Online.

There are a lot of stakes attached to this mission, which is what makes it challenging. The player could be caught red-handed and beaten up badly for it. The all-so-pious cops may strip down the whole thing, weeks and weeks of planning, into little more than a nightmare. Worst of all, the player may manage to pull off the heist for a paltry gain.

After all the laborious plotting and planning, no one would want to walk away with a meager reward. This article talks about the strategies required to pick up the highest payout from the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online.

How to make more money in The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online

The game allows players to carry out the Diamond Casino Heist in three different ways:

The Silent and Sneaky Approach The Big Con Approach The Aggressive Approach.

The crux of all three approaches is pretty self-explanatory. While all strategies are equally engaging, the first two tend to invite less preying eyes than the last one, which, by nature, is pretty dangerous.

Advertisement

To maximize profit, GTA Online players should consider hiring the worst gunman and driver in the game because they charge less, and with the first two strategies, their role would be pretty minimal anyway.

Which is the highest paying target in the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online

The vault features four treasures in total.

Cash - $2,115,000 Artwork - $2,350,000 Gold - $2,585,000 Diamonds - $3,619,000

It's important to note that on first attempts, getting the gold or the diamonds would be near impossible. However, players should try to get the artwork instead of the cash for two reasons: Artwork pays more and is relatively easier to loot in GTA Online.

In subsequent attempts, players should aim for gold or diamonds. Diamonds pay the most, but they are also really hard to loot, given all the complex intricacies of GTA Online.

Apart from the obvious treasures, there is a secret vault located on the ground level of the casino that only a handful of people know about. To make the most out of the heist, players should also do their best and attempt to target the mysterious hidden treasure locked away in the secret vault.