Is the MTL Brickade one of the fastest large trucks in GTA Online?

GTA Online wouldn't have achieved this light of stardom had it not been for all the futuristic motorbikes and super cool trucks Rockstar keeps adding to the game.

GTA Online is not the best rated franchise in the world for no reason. A lot of factors contribute to the virtual universe's monumental success, but the frequent release of brand new vehicles is a major part of it.

Rockstar knows players love annoying fellow players in an Online Lobby with brutal weapons and giant trucks, and the company gives them exactly what they want. After all, that's what the game is about. It is fun beyond the codes of law, ethics and reason.

Most trucks featured in GTA Online are, however, relatively slow on the fast lane. The fastest GTA Online truck, Vapid Contender, is recorded at a top speed of 83.89 mph (135.00 km/h)

Is GTA Online's MTL Brickade fast?

The MTL Brickade is recorded at a top speed of 83.50 mph (134.38 km/h), which is undoubtedly not a big deal, since some fast beasts in GTA Online are recorded at a whopping 150 mph. When it comes to trucks, however, 83.50 mph is actually not that bad. Unlike compact cars and motorbikes, trucks naturally tend to be slow, owing to their bulky mass and utility.

In fact, trucks aren't exactly made for impromptu races or anything of the sort. Trucks simply offer more utility than most GTA Online cars and are super fun to ride around in an Online lobby. The incredible mass of a truck allows players to hurl other vehicles out of the way and watch the drivers lose their marbles - quite literally.

The Brickade also made an appearance in The Ballad of Gay Tony, which is perhaps why it's one of the most popular trucks featured in the game.

In GTA Online, the Brickade is a beast of a vehicle. Equipped with a powerful engine, it hosts extremely high acceleration and great traction. Moreover, this truck can ram small vehicles out of the way and send them soaring into the air without compromising its own speed.

All in all, the Brickade is a super classy truck featured in GTA Online that neither settles for poor performance nor average looks. At 83.50 mph (134.38 km/h), it's definitely one of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online.