Protagonists emotionally involve players in GTA 5, but it's the villains who add spine-chilling, "what-the-heck-just-happened" kind of twists to the game.

GTA 5 wouldn't be the empire it is today had it not been for all the dark and sadistically beautiful villains it features. Some villains add more tension to the plot of the story, while others merely make the player want to rip their hair out from the scalp.

This article ranks all the villains featured in GTA 5's Story Mode.

Ranking the villains of GTA 5 Story Mode

# 4 Harold Joseph:

Image via GTA Wiki

Harold Joseph - more commonly known as Stretch - is one of the most intriguing and believable characters featured in GTA 5.

Joseph didn't get everything on a plate. At the start of the game, he is portrayed as a part of the Chamberlain Gangsters Family. He slowly works his way up the ladder and becomes the senior veteran, OG - a well-deserved and hard-earned entitlement. This is also how he earns his nickname Stretch.

Advertisement

#3 Tao Cheng:

Image via GTA Wiki

Tao Cheng, the spoiled brat of a criminal kingpin, is one of the most diverse villains featured in GTA 5. Unlike his father, who, by the way, never takes on the trouble to reprimand his son for engaging in supremely unproductive activities, Tao Cheng gives absolutely zero hecks about his father's expanding business. All he really cares about is partying hard, which he does.

One of the things that make Tao so memorable in GTA 5 is his lack of command over the English Language. He speaks in his native tongue, Mandarin Chinese, and is, hence, always seen with a translator around.

#2 Steve Haines:

Image via GTA Wiki

Steve Haines is a corrupt FBI agent featured in GTA 5 who, like many heartless cops, exploits the power of his rank and entitlement to achieve his own dirty agendas.

His sadistic ways can no longer differentiate the smart from the idiotic. On top of being a foul "white collar," Steve Haines is one of the most loathsome villains ever featured in GTA 5, which is perhaps what makes him so interesting too. The player can, after all, never fall in love with a game without spewing hate on the featured villains.

Advertisement

#1 Devin Weston:

Image via GTA Wiki

Devin Weston is a corrupt media magnate who uses the power of his position to exploit workers from third-world countries. His character is super dark and overwhelming, making for the quintessential GTA 5 villain. .

The role Devin Weston assumes in the game is that of a of a well-meaning philanthropist, who cannot even hurt a fly, let alone the destitute from poor nations.

GTA 5 fans may, at some point, start to forget the delicate intricacies of the game. But, they will be hard-pressed to forget Devin Weston's spine-chilling "Namastay" that follows most of his trademark threats.