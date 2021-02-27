What is JP in GTA Online and how does it work?

JP or Job Points have been out there in the game since time immemorial, but they still confuse a lot of GTA Online players.

GTA Online features a number of lucrative side hustles and money-grinding opportunities to keep the game interesting and relative. Additional bonuses also play a huge role in keeping players engaged and prevent fans from slacking off. It is, after all, a video game. People, especially in the golden age of content, seem to have a very short attention span.

JP or Job Points are one of the most confusing rewards featured in GTA Online. This article goes over the basics of earning JP and explains how they differ from regular bonuses.

Job Points in GTA Online, Explained:

Image via Clip games

When the player completes a job in GTA Online, they receive job points as a reward. What sets Job Points apart from other bonuses and rewards is their role in playlists. At the end of the playlist, the player with the highest amount of Job Points is celebrated as the winner.

The amount of job points earned in GTA Online depends heavily on what place the player comes in. It goes as follows:

1st place player earns 15 job points

2nd place player earns 12 job points

3rd place player makes 10 job points

4th place churns out 8 job points

5th place player makes 7 job points

6th place player earns a paltry 6, and so on...

An additional Job Point is awarded to the player who nails the most important task of a mission. For example, the player who manages to get the documents for Rooftop Rumble gets 16 job points. Similarly, in Deathmatches, players who take the game to the next level by doing the most difficult tasks are rewarded with an additional Job Point.

Advertisement

At the end of the playlist, the player with the highest points in GTA Online wins.

Job Points are recorded in GTA Online sessions beside the player's registered name. They are reset to 0 when the player quits or swaps sessions.