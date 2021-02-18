GTA Online features a number of powerful weapons, but not all of them justify the price tag, despite all the cool features they come equipped with.

Some GTA Online weapons host impeccable damage rates, while others feature unbeatable rates of fire. A great weapon, however, leaves no room for major compromises, like low damage or incompetent ammo.

In GTA Online, death is always around the corner, waiting for an unexpected slip-up or a dent in the player's armor. This article takes a look at some weapons featured in GTA Online that just aren't worth the price tag.

3 frustratingly overpriced weapons in GTA Online

#3 Micro SMG

Image via GTA WIKI

The Micro SMG features a dynamic body and, as far as looks are considered, seems devastating enough. However, when compared to other submachine guns, the overall performance of this weapon becomes the laughing stock of its class.

The Micro SMG hosts a poor magazine capacity of only 16 rounds, which can be extended to 30 rounds. But, even with the added ammo-capacity, the Micro SMG is highly outclassed by other weapons, as the player will have to reload over and over again. And, if the opponent is sporting a powerful gun like the Ap Pistol or the Up-n-Atomizer, the player might as well shoot a bullet through their own skull rather than try and kill the enemy with the Micro SMG.

The damage rate of this weapon is also a major drawback. It can only deal 21 damage per shot, which is not even a patch on the kind of damage rate other GTA Online weapons come equipped with.

As if that wasn't enough of a hit, the Micro SMG is absolutely useless in long-range combat. Due to the compact nature of the gun, it makes for a decent enough weapon for drive-bys and short-range combat.

The Micro SMG doesn't cost an arm and a leg in GTA Online but at $3,750, it's still an overpriced weapon and is only worth acquiring if the player can steal it from someone else without much trouble.

#2 The Assault Rifle

Image via GTA WIKI

In the looks department, the Assault Rifle takes after the popular eastern European AK-47, but the performance of the weapon fails to hold up to its inspiration.

The Assault Rifle is weaker than the Carbine Rifle in GTA Online and much slower than most weapons of its class. The accuracy of the gun is less than average, which, when combined with the poor fire rate, results in sub-standard efficiency.

The weapon also comes equipped with a 30 round magazine, which can be extended up to 60 rounds. Even with the extended clip, the player will have to reload quite frequently, which makes it just as inefficient as the Micro SMG.

This weapon, unlike most GTA Online guns, does not cost top dollar, but still isn't worth the $8,550 price tag.

The Plasma Rifles:

Image via GTA WIKI

Everyone knew this was coming. The Plasma Rifles, i.e the Widomaker and the Unholy Hellbringer, may be the most powerful and unique weapons featured in GTA Online, but they are still not worth a whooping $499,000.

The Unholy Hellbringer is essentially a highly modified reskin of the LMG guns and hosts the same kind of ammo-capacity. The Widowmaker, on the other hand, seems to have been inspired by the Minigun. Both share the same features and even use the same ammunition.

Just like a lot of things in GTA Online, the laser guns are unarguably the coolest weapons in the game, but the price tag is a little unfair, considering neither weapon is more powerful than the Minigun, which only costs $47,000.