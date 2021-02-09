Tips and tricks to make $1 million as a beginner in GTA Online

Making money in GTA Online is not challenging, but generating the big bucks as a beginner is certainly not a walk in the park.

While contact missions and import/export businesses are insanely lucrative in GTA Online, they are not always easy to grind for newbie beginners.

Some missions require expert skills that develop over time, and those that generate the highest payouts are rarely unlocked early on in the game.

This article highlights some of the best ways to make money in GTA Online as a beginner.

How to make $1000,000 as a beginner in GTA Online

Image via Nought, YouTube

GTA Online is a fascinating, action-packed universe for adventure lovers and grinders alike, which is why heists are so popular in the game.

On top of being super fun to plan and execute, heists are the biggest money spinners in the game. Most heists will net the player a total of at least $400,000. The Diamond Casino Heist is worth a staggering sum of $3,619,000.

Motorcycle club missions in GTA Online are another goldmine for players who are looking for a pretty penny. Players can make loads of cash by smuggling drugs or doing gun-running tasks.

MC businesses in GTA Online offer one of the most lucrative ways to rack up the big bucks. Club missions, however, are not easy to nail in a public lobby, but switching to a private session can net the player around $100,000.

VIP tasks like Headhunter, Sightseer, and Hostile Takeover sit on a huge pile of cash in GTA Online and can net the player between $100,000 - $150,000 per hour. For an affluent beginner in the game who already owns a business, no matter how small, this is an unpassable opportunity.

One of the best ways for newbies to claim a huge pile of cash in GTA Online is to take part in double-money events that are updated every week. These missions are not only super lucrative but also thrilling enough to offer players the ultimate Grand Theft Auto experience.