Ruiner 2000 in GTA Online: All you need to know about the most expensive car in the game

Everything in GTA Online tends to cost an arm and a leg, but the Ruiner 2000, priced at a staggering $5,745,600, is the most notoriously priced car in the virtual world as of February 2021.

GTA Online players, especially the rich and the affluent, never show any hesitancy in shelling out the big bucks for something that promises a massive return on investment. Examples are a business or an arsenal full of high-end weapons or perhaps a flying bike like the Oppressor MK II.

However, when it comes to cars, there are so many things players need to consider before paying through their teeth for a vehicle they might not even have any need for.

This article analyzes the most expensive car in the game so players can decide whether it's worth spending a fortune on it.

All details about the Ruiner 2000, GTA Online's most expensive car

The Ruiner 2000 is essentially an upgraded variant of the Ruiner in GTA Online, where it retains the same build and sturdy profile. The only predominant difference lies in the slightly prominent nose that the former comes with and the iconic red dots where the car's engine is fixed.

The Ruiner 2000 shows significant improvement in performance over the original version. Though the car is powered by the same single-cam V8, it is much faster in speed and boasts excellent acceleration.

Recorded at a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h), the Ruiner 2000 leaves fans in awe and a lingering desire for untethered thrill.

What sets the car apart from its counterparts is the equipment of special features like the Parachute mechanism and the Power Hop mechanism.

As the telltale title suggests, the former prevents fatal accidents by slowing the car down during descent. Power Hop allows the car to soar into the air and cover a distance of four to five meters.

Moreover, the Ruiner 2000 is a weaponized car and hosts two powerful Machine Guns and devastating Rocket Launchers.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry in GTA Online for a hefty price of $5,745,600.