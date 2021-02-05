Why players should own the Heavy Sniper MK II in GTA Online

In a world as fraught with danger as GTA Online, players can either kill the enemy or be doomed to a terrible death. This is where lethal and devastating weapons like the Heavy Sniper MK II come into the picture.

Though the virtual market offers a bunch of options, choosing the right weapon in the game is not exactly a walk in the park. Most weapons featured in GTA Online cost an arm and a leg and, hence, require careful deliberation.

This article takes a look at one of the most pricey and popular weapons in the game: the Heavy Sniper MK II.

Should players buy the Heavy Sniper MK II in GTA Online?

The Heavy Sniper MK II is essentially an upgraded version of the Heavy Sniper, which seems to have taken inspiration from the Serbu BFG-50A.

The Heavy Sniper MK II has the same rate of fire as the regular Heavy Sniper but shows significant improvement in damage (from 216 to 230).

The upgraded version also comes equipped with Night Vision and Thermal Scopes. These two features allow players to detect the enemy in pitch darkness and track down heat signatures. Creeping up on the enemy out of the blue has never been easier.

Moreover, the Heavy Sniper MK II can host an extended clip, which increases magazine capacity to 8 rounds. As if that wasn't enough, the weapon also features a powerful suppressor that allows players to carry out stealth kills with phenomenal ease. To top it all off, the Sniper MK II can also host Muzzle Brakes to reduce recoil.

The Heavy Sniper MK features a number of ammo types. Incendiary rounds are great at igniting the rival party. Armor-piercing rounds, as the telltale name suggests, improves damage over bullet-proof vehicles.

Full Metal Jacket rounds are great at shattering bullet-resistant windows and causing damage to helicopters. Explosive rounds are generally great for causing havoc all over the city.

Overall, the Heavy Sniper MK is a devastating, armor-piercing weapon in GTA Online and, hence, makes for a must-have investment.

It can be purchased from Weapon Workshop in GTA Online for $165,375.