5 best GTA Online weapons under 50k

It would be foolhardy to venture into the dangerous folds of GTA Online without owning a destructive, armor-piercing weapon.

As it happens, there are a lot of weapons to choose from, but not every fancy looking gun is worth buying. Some weapons featured in the game are pure gimmicks, while others are powerful enough to cause havoc in the city.

This article takes a look at some of the best weapons GTA Online has to offer under 50k.

Top 5 GTA Online weapons under 50k

#5 - The RPG

If intimidating the enemy into submission is still considered "cool," players should look no further than the deadly Rocket Launcher (RPG, short for Rocket Propelled Grenade).

Advertisement

Featuring a noxiously destructive body, the RPG is one of the most basic explosives in the game and has made an appearance in every Grand Theft Auto game.

This lethal weapon is powerful enough to take down a bunch of virtual nuisances in the game and destroy vehicles as well as helicopters.

The Rocket Launcher can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $26,250.

#4 - Grenade Launcher

Manufactured by Shrewsbury, the Grenade Launcher is a murderous weapon featured in GTA Online and should be a major part of every criminal's arsenal.

The Grenade Launcher takes after the infamous Pipe Bomb as far as performance is considered. It can fire 40mm grenades at astonishing distances and hosts more rounds than the Rocket Launcher.

Using the Grenade Launcher effectively, however, does require some skills. The player has to aim higher than the target in order to reach the bull's eye.

The Grenade Launcher can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $32,400.

Advertisement

#3 - Heavy Sniper

Crafted and brought into existence by the prestigious Vom Feuer, the Heavy Sniper seems to have drawn inspiration from the Barrett M82 rifle.

The Heavy Sniper, thanks to the equipment of .50 cartridges, is one of the most lethal weapons in GTA Online. One shot to the chest is enough to turn the enemy into a mass of blood and gore.

Recorded at a fire rate of 50 RPM, the Heavy Sniper is capable of destroying the tail rotor of a helicopter with two shots.

This weapon can host a magazine of six rounds at a time and features unparalleled damage per shot, outmatched only by the Marksman Pistol.

The Heavy Sniper can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $38,150 and can also be found or stolen in the game.

#2 - Compact Grenade Launcher

Advertisement

Based on the M79 grenade launcher, the Compact Grenade Launcher behaves just like the TLAD in GTA Online.

The most significant quality of this weapon is that it reloads faster than any other single-shot weapons, eclipsing even the infamous Marksman Pistol in this regard.

The Compact Grenade Launcher is powerful enough to destroy armored cars like the Insurgent with a few shots. Moreover, as the name of the weapon suggests, it is super compact in size and shape, which makes the operation feel like a walk in the park - although, of course, people normally don't cause havoc in a park.

The Compact Grenade Launcher can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $45,000.

#1 - Minigun

Based on the HUD icon, the Minigun is a devastating weapon featured in GTA Online, hosting the capability of turning any vehicle into a mass of soot and fire.

This powerful weapon can destroy about a dozen vehicles in the span of a second. The player can only imagine what it would do to a human goon.

The Minigun can host an incredible ammunition capacity of 9,999 rounds and can fire at a rate of 3000 rounds per minute.

Available at Ammu-Nation, the Minigun costs $47,000 and can also be found or stolen in the game.