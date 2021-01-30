How to unlock the Perico Pistol and the Combat Shotgun in GTA Online

GTA Online players love nothing more than a good old fashioned brawl.

Getting the most out of the game involves being as abrasive as possible and knocking over a bunch of virtual goons.

However, GTA Online was not made for the faint of heart. Killing people requires gusto and, of course, a powerful weapon capable of blowing people apart with a single shot.

Based on the P08 Luger pistol grip, the Perico pistol is a powerful and much-sought-after handgun in GTA Online, available for free during the finale of the Cayo Perico Heist. This weapon has the same performance as the popular Marksman Pistol.

The Combat Shotgun is another deadly weapon in GTA Online that can be unlocked after the Cayo Perico Heist. This shotgun has an incredible rate of fire and damage profile, making it the most loyal friend of every criminal prodigy in the game.

This article explains how players can unlock the Combat Shotgun and the Perico Pistol in GTA Online.

How to unlock the Perico Pistol in GTA Online

Acquiring the Perico Pistol is not an easy feat since GTA Online does not highlight a specific location for players to survey.

To obtain the secret weapon, players should look for a certain sleeping guard outside of bars and nightclubs in Los Santos. This guard tends to appear in random spawn locations, and there is no way to know when he will decide to take an untimely nap in an ungodly place. The best bet is to keep visiting spawn locations and switching sessions until the sleeping guard appears.

Once the guard shows up, the player can interact with the body to retrieve a small key. This key can be used to steal the Perico Pistol from El Rubio's desk drawer during the finale.

How to unlock the Combat Shotgun in GTA Online

The Combat Shotgun is a weapon that can be unlocked after the Cayo Perico Heist(Image via GTA Wiki)

The Combat Shotgun, like the sleeping guard, tends to appear in random spawn locations around Cayo Perico.

The player will need to complete the first few steps of the heist so they can explore El Rubio's mansion. More often than not, the shotgun appears on the southern side of El Rubio's compound, but the player may need to look around for the weapon for a while before it shows up.