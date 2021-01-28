Is the Vapid Slamtruck worth the hype in GTA Online?

GTA Online is a virtual fantasy land for people who love vehicles. In this chaotic world, the Vapid Slamtruck has become the latest fantasy of every player.

Introduced to the game as part of the Cayo Perico Heist, the Vapid Slamtruck is a Utility Vehicle and is quickly becoming the obsession of most GTA Online players.

The Slamtruck is definitely great for messing around in the game and having fun with fellow players. But is it really worth the hype and the hefty price tag?

This article analyzes the increasingly popular Vapid Slamtruck.

Is the Vapid Slamtruck worth all the hype in GTA Online?

Like the Ramp Buggy, the Vapid Slamtruck is perfect for sending intruders - even innocent pedestrians minding their own business - hurtling through the air. While the Vamp may not offer as much utility as the Ramp Buggy, the Slamtruck brings a touch of humor to the game.

This giant ramp is a reminder to all players of GTA Online that this is a video game. The importance of having fun should never be underestimated.

That being said, the Vapid is not the fastest truck in GTA Online. With a top speed of 77.65 mph, the Slamtruck barely scratches the bottom.

The handling of the vehicle is suboptimal at best. The driver might experience oversteering on the rear more often than not. Controlling the truck in GTA Online is not a simple task.

Furthermore, the Slamtruck cannot tow cars or even lightweight motorbikes. While a player can load another vehicle on the truck, it will soon slide and fall off.

For a vehicle purely intended for having fun in GTA Online, the Vapid Slamtruck is priced at $1,310,000.

Whether the Slamtruck is worth all the hype in GTA Online is for players to decide while playing for the game. But considering its features, this vehicle should only be bought if a player has a lot of money to throw away,