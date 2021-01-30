5 best GTA Online guns under 20k

There are a lot of weapons featured in GTA Online, but not every weapon is lethal enough to help the player survive in the game.

Some weapons in the game are prohibitively expensive. Beginners are advised to do their research and invest in decent weapons that do not cost an arm and a leg.

This article highlights the best GTA Online guns that players can acquire under $20k.

5 best GTA Online guns that players can get for under 20k

#5 Sweeper Shotgun

Manufactured by the prestigious Shrewsbury in GTA Online, the Sweeper Shotgun is based on the real-life Armsel Striker.

While the Assault Shotgun from The Lost and Damned may execute better performance on foot, the Sweeper Shotgun has absolutely no match when used on a motorbike, thanks to its incredible rate of fire.

The Sweeper Shotgun has an ammunition capacity of 10 shells and is ideal for players who love knocking people over while sporting a classic bike.

It can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $14,900.

#4 The Double Barrel Shotgun

The Double Barrel Shotgun is heavily based on the Sawed-Off Shotgun featured in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

This shotgun is capable of turning virtual people into human gore with two powerful rounds. One shot from the Double Barrel Shotgun is enough to kill someone at close range, thanks to its high damage per pellet.

It can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $15,450.

#3 The Marksman Rifle

Manufactured by the celebrated Vom Feuer, the Marksman Rifle takes after the M39 EMR/Mk. 14 Mod 1 EBR and the infamous Carbine Rifle.

Though the rifle suffers from a low damage-per-shot value of 64, it features a high fire rate of 200 PRM. This allows the player to target multiple enemies at once, giving the weapon a better performance than the Heavy Sniper. What gives the Marksman Rifle an edge over the Sniper Rifle is its low recoil, which makes firing shot after shot less challenging.

It can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $15,750

#2 The Sniper Rifle

Manufactured by Shrewsbury, this powerful weapon draws inspiration from the real-life Arctic Warfare L96A1.

Extremely versatile in nature, the Sniper Rifle has a 10-round magazine and is the perfect weapon for finishing off those virtual enemies once and for all.

The Sniper Rifle can also be equipped with a suppressor, which supports stealth kills and protects the player from the vengeance of the rival party.

This weapon can be stolen or randomly found in the game. However, if this opportunity seems to be several missions away, the player can simply purchase the Sniper Rifle from Ammu-Nation for $20,000.

#1 The Ceramic Pistol

This iconic pistol can only be unlocked once the player completes the Diamond Casino Heist with the 'Big Con Approach' as a leader of the heist crew.

What sets the Ceramic Pistol apart from its competitors is the fact that it is crafted with ceramic parts, which allows the pistol to stay undetected from X-rays and metal detectors.

Small and lightweight in shape and size, the Ceramic Pistol is the perfect weapon for those who fancy killing people without having to stop.

It can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $20,000.