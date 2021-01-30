Is the Pegassi Toreador worth buying in GTA Online?

The Pegassi Toreador is an unmatchable sports classic vehicle in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update on December 15, 2020.

The Toreador turned out to be a must-have vehicle, not just a gimmick to mess around with.

Some people even compare the Toreador with the infamous Oppressor MK II. While others may find such an argument baseless, it's hard to question the buzz-worthy features the Toreador comes equipped with.

Should players buy the Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online?

The overall shape and frame of the Pegassi Toreador take inspiration from the Lamborghini Marzal concept car, while the headlights of the car seem to have taken after the Aston Martin Lagonda.

Recorded at a top speed of 135.25 mph, the Toreador is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. It has high acceleration, decent traction and super smooth handling that barely seems to require any input.

One of the special features of the car is the submarine mode. It allows players to take the car right into the encompassing depths of the ocean in GTA Online and explore the wonders that cannot be experienced on land. Moreover, this is a handy little tool to evade pissed off cops.

The Toreador also comes equipped with infinite missiles. What more could GTA Online players want from a car?

To top it all off, this car comes equipped with a boost which, when activated, significantly increases the acceleration of the car, sending it hurtling through the air like a ball of fire.

Considering the mind-blowing features the Pegassi Toreador hosts, it is definitely worth the hype and the price tag.

The Pegassi Toreador can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online for $3,666,000.