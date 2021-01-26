The Oppressor MK II in GTA Online: All you need to know about the flying motorbike

There is a plethora of armored cars and weaponized motorbikes in GTA Online. However, none quite surpasses the bar raised by the futuristic Oppressor MK II.

By nature, people are wired to fall in love with something they cannot experience in real life, which is why video games are one of the most elevating forms of escapism.

Rockstar Games understands this better than anyone else and has done an incredible job of integrating some other-worldly action into its games.

The Oppressor MK II is the definition of escapism. A flying motorbike featuring two classic wings and a powerful rocket boost. What more could players possibly ask for?

GTA Online: All you need to know about the flying motorbike

The Oppressor MK in GTA Online can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,890,250 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Oppressor MK II in GTA Online is essentially an upgraded version of the original Oppressor. The modifications allow the bike to hover above the ground and soar into the air.

To avoid any accidents, the Oppressor MK II comes equipped with prop stands that support smooth landing. In case of unexpected attacks, which is typical in GTA Online, the rocket boost attached to the bike lets out a blast of power, shooting the acceleration of the Oppressor through the roof.

Above ground, the Oppressor MK II is recorded at a maximum speed of 130 mph and showcases high acceleration, smooth handling and amazing traction.

Above water, the Oppressor MK II works like a hovercraft but hosts greater speed and acceleration than most boats - even the Seashark. However, it should be noted that deep water can destroy the Oppressor if not handled properly.

The wings of the bike automatically unfold when the player pulls up the stick, soaring into the air with a steady but thrilling lurch. When in the air, the Oppressor showcases a top speed of about 110 mph.

The majestic motorbike can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,890,250. If the player owns the Terrorbyte, the Oppressor MK II costs $2,925,000 after completing the 5 client-featured jobs exclusive to the command truck.