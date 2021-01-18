There is a reason why 17 years later, GTA San Andreas is still the most popular game in the world.

The buzz this game received in 2004 has not faded. If anything, this wild, sprawling, and dangerously sweet world has only gained popularity over the years.

This article discusses why people are still raving about GTA San Andreas nearly two decades after its grand release.

5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is still the most popular game in the franchise

#5 - A Touch of Rebellion

#5 - A Touch of Rebellion

Although few-and-far-between, there are moments in the game when the protagonists, who are one of the most cunning criminals in the world's history, convert the dark side of their personality into something positive. For example, the player could dress up like police and beat up the bad guys. One can save a stranger by commissioning an ambulance. This diversity in the game - never before witnessed in Grand Theft Auto - gives the entire franchise a touch of sweet rebellion. This makes it all the more memorable for the fans who have been rooting to find a spot in the world's most notorious kingpins.

# 4 - The Easter Eggs

# 4 - The Easter Eggs

This is perhaps understood. But fans love nothing more than spotting the map of an old game in a certain mission or finding a statue in the middle of the hall.

Easter Eggs excite players and make the game seem more real and robust. GTA San Andreas certainly nailed this one.

# 3 - The Diversity

# 3 - The Diversity

Fans love to feast on the diversity of things even though Grand Theft Auto is primarily a game about theft and destruction among exploring other vices.

While all Grand Auto theft games feature multiple crimes and heists to execute, GTA San Andreas had an abundance of missions for the player. For those who enjoy eliminating enemies, the game had plenty of such missions. For those who found stealing cars and flying helicopters enjoyable, the game had plenty of those too.

The diversity of the game is what made it a favorite among friends. It had something to offer to everyone.

# 4 - The Indistructible Bike

Image via gtaall

The Indestructible bike features in GTA San Andreas is a pure masterpiece. While all kinds of armoured cars and flying bikes are somewhat susceptible to damage, GTA San Andreas's indestructible bike couldn't be blown into smithereens. Even with the most powerful of weapons out there. This bike is another jewel that is only seen in GTA San Andreas.

# 5 - The Brutal Missions

# 5 - The Brutal Missions

This is perhaps the most important reason why GTA San Andreas continues to stay in the light of stardom to this day. The missions featured in the game are not a walk in the park. They were never supposed to be. GTA has come a long way from that.

Most of the missions featured in the game are hard to get through on the first attempt. Especially those that require flying something like a tiny plane or saving a virtual fool who seems determined to end up dead.