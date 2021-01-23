While cars like the Ocelot Pariah or the Armoured Karuma have a special place in GTA Online, the unparalleled value of motorcycles like the lightning-fast Deathbike should never be underestimated.

Motorcycles are not exactly known for providing good cover, and the rider is often exposed to all kinds of attacks. However, they have features that no other vehicle can host such as the ability to slide through traffic-jammed roads and nail a theft in pure style.

The popular Deathbike is one such motorcycle.

Deathbike in GTA Online: The fastest motorcycle in the game

The incarnation of death: The Deathbike (Image via GTA Wiki)

In terms of handling, the Deathbike takes heavy influence from the Gargoyle and boasts the highest top speed of all land vehicles, recorded at a staggering 150 mph in GTA Online.

The Deathbike is equipped with a powerful V-Twin engine and hosts high acceleration, super smooth handling and great traction. However, when blades are attached, the bike does experience a drop in performance, considering that the blades are easily susceptible to damage. If the blades get caught in something, the bike may lose balance and tumble over, which is never a pleasant surprise for the rider.

Players should also maintain caution when riding the Deathbike in the Arena as events like The Carnage are especially made for destroying vehicles like the Deathbike.

With that being said, the Deathbike comes equipped with a sturdy armor that can take its fair share of bumps and knocks as well as survive the nightmarish explosives used in GTA Online.

Like the Scramjet, the Deathbike has a special feature called the jump mode, which, when activated, hurls the bike into the air with a powerful lurch. As if the incredible speed of the Deathbike wasn't enough, the motorcycle comes with boost upgrades, which significantly improve its acceleration in adverse situations - like when the cops are in fury.

To top it all off, the Deathbike has the capacity to host gatling guns and saw blades. What more could a GTA Online player want?

This incredibly fast motorcycle can be purchased from Arena War TV for a whopping $1,269,000.