In the dangerous world of GTA 5, not only does the player need a good load of deadly weapons, but also a bulletproof, lightening-fast vehicle.

This is where the popular and much-sought-after Armoured Kuruma comes in.

The Armoured Kuruma is a civilian sports car boasting a four-door armoured sedan body style.

Developed by the celebrated manufacturer, Karin, the Armoured Kuruma is probably one of the best vehicles a player could save up for in GTA 5.

This article talks in detail about all the awe-worthy aspects of the Armoured Kuruma and why it is selling like hotcakes right now.

Top 5 reasons why the Armoured Kuruma is a must-have vehicle in GTA 5

#5 Build & Design:

In the looks department, the Armoured Kuruma leaves every other GTA 5 vehicle behind.

Clad in a lustrous blue armour, this sports car is the epitome of style. With its four-door compact sedan and rear wing, the Armoured Kuruma seems to have taken after the Subaru WRX STI; whereas, the overall shape of the car is somewhat reminiscent of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

The armour of the Kuruma is strong enough to resist damage against bullet-fire and most enemy attacks. This is perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Armoured Kuruma, as it not only grants protection to the player but also prevents the money invested in the car from going down the drain.

#4 Performance of the Armoured Karuma:

The Armoured Kuruma is equipped with a powerful five-cylinder engine and a five-speed gearbox, and, to the delight of GTA 5 fans, the car accelerates like a ball of fire.

What's more, the armoured Kuruma is also super easy to handle which makes it a perfect GTA 5 armoured vehicle for novice players.

#3 The Armoured Karuma is unlocked early in the game:

That's right. The player doesn't have to plan a dozen heists or stand in a frustratingly long waiting list in order to acquire the popular Armoured Karuma.

The player can unlock the Armoured Karuma after completing the Fleeca Bank Heist in GTA 5 for $535,000.

#2 The Armoured Karuma is perfect for Contact Missions in GTA 5:

Contact missions are a great way to make the big bucks and they are often really easy to unlock.

Contact missions involve engaging stories featuring one or all of the protagonists of the game. The player can enjoy these missions with friends and other GTA 5 players.

The armoured Karuma is the perfect vehicle for completing Contact missions, as it is bullet proof and can survive its fair share of casualties.

#1 Value for money:

Let's face it. Most GTA 5 vehicles are tagged at ridiculously high rates, and at $525,000, the Armoured Karuma offers unparalleled value for money.

For a car that does not demand heavy missions and life-threatening heists, this armoured civilian vehicle is the best deal the player could possibly come across in the game as far as vehicles are concerned.